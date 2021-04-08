Kinston’s Peters named to AHSAA North-South all-star team

Kinston’s Victoria Peters was the lone player from the Wiregrass selected to participate in the 23rd Annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Volleyball Games in Montgomery.

Peters is a 5-foot-11 outside hitter at Kinston. She will play for the South team. Like all 15 members of both the North and South teams, she is current junior who will enter her senior season in the fall.

The all-star volleyball games are part of All-Star Week on July 19-23. Other all-star games are in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross country, tennis and golf.

The South team will be coached by St. Luke’s Meredith Donald and Elmore County’s Kim Moncrief. Carver of Montgomery’s Virginia Franklin is the team administrator.