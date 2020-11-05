Kinston softball catcher Sarah Beth Long signs with Enterprise State

Kinston catcher Sarah Beth Long wasn’t really sure she wanted to continue softball on the next level.
Enterprise State coach Traci Harrison is sure glad Long had a change of heart.
“Sarah Beth wasn’t sure she wanted to play college ball, but I became her only offer and only recruiting visit,” Harrison said. “As soon as she walked in she felt that this was the right place for her and she wanted to continue playing for the love of the game.”
Long made it official when she signed a college scholarship with Enterprise State Community College on Wednesday during a ceremony in the Kinston High School gymnasium.
“Coach Harrison and all the players – we all just connected and had fun,” Long said concerning her visit to the ESCC campus and her decision to play in college. “Everybody said they had fun playing. Me and my mom talked about it a lot and I just changed my mind about it.”
Long felt at ease among the surroundings of the campus as well.
“They have the after-school (program) where we can go in and study,” Long said. “I thought that was a big part that they do that for helping those who play sports. Their campus was good and everybody made it feel like home.”
The Boll Weevils will be losing both of their catchers to graduation after this upcoming season, thus Harrison was glad to be able to sign the local product.
“She’s a great hitter and has a great arm,” Harrison said. “I was able to catch a few games of Sarah Beth and catching was a big thing we were looking for, but we were looking for the right catcher.
“I just felt by watching Sarah Beth that she was someone I wanted to bring to the program to do a great job behind the plate.”
Long says she has been playing catcher since being put in that position on a travel ball team when she was in the fifth grade.
“I played for coach Andy (Sanders), my softball coach now in high school, on a travel ball team and he put me back there,” Long said. “At first I didn’t really like it, but as I played it on and on, I grew to love it.”
Long has all of the physical tools to be successful behind the plate.
“I’m not bragging or anything, but I’ve got a good arm,” Long said. “We did a lot of strength training with me throwing, the rubber band, stuff like that, the weighted balls and everything. When it comes to throwing down, I do pretty good with it.”
But perhaps more importantly, Long has a good rapport with the pitchers.
“We’ve grown up together, and I feel like whenever they are doing bad or anything, you’ve got to have a good connection with a pitcher to let them know you’ve got them and it’s OK,” Long said. “If they throw a bad pitch, let them know that you’ve got it and the team is carrying on behind it.
“I always try to get really close with the pitchers because I want them to feel like it’s OK if they mess up because we all have their backs.”
Harrison saw the leadership qualities in Long.
“Even on our team today, pitchers and catchers are like each other’s best friends,” Harrison said. “They spend so much time together on the field. Sarah Beth just fit all of those categories.”
With her senior high school season still ahead, Long strives to improve. She’s been working with a trainer in Opp on a regular basis to improve her conditioning and wants to be a leader on the team this year.
“I hope to get better at really everything,” Long said. “Being a veteran leader and helping my teammates.”
