Kinston softball catcher Sarah Beth Long signs with Enterprise State

“She’s a great hitter and has a great arm,” Harrison said. “I was able to catch a few games of Sarah Beth and catching was a big thing we were looking for, but we were looking for the right catcher.

“I just felt by watching Sarah Beth that she was someone I wanted to bring to the program to do a great job behind the plate.”

Long says she has been playing catcher since being put in that position on a travel ball team when she was in the fifth grade.

“I played for coach Andy (Sanders), my softball coach now in high school, on a travel ball team and he put me back there,” Long said. “At first I didn’t really like it, but as I played it on and on, I grew to love it.”

Long has all of the physical tools to be successful behind the plate.

“I’m not bragging or anything, but I’ve got a good arm,” Long said. “We did a lot of strength training with me throwing, the rubber band, stuff like that, the weighted balls and everything. When it comes to throwing down, I do pretty good with it.”

But perhaps more importantly, Long has a good rapport with the pitchers.