Kinston's Faith Peters signs to play volleyball at LBW

For many years, Kinston’s Faith Peters thought softball would be her ticket to a college scholarship.
That changed, though, during her sophomore season when volleyball became more of a priority. She started playing the sport in the seventh graph, but it wasn’t until her 10th-grade year that it took on a different level in her heart.
“I was going for softball as it was something I have played all my life,” said Peters in a phone interview last week with the Dothan Eagle. “But starting to play with Miss (Suzanne) Elmore and Miss (Tiffany) Johnson, I started to love volleyball more than softball. Then I realized that is what I wanted to go to college for.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 5-foot-11 Kinston senior middle hitter made that a reality, signing a college scholarship to play volleyball for Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.
She became the first Kinston player to sign for volleyball since Elmore took over in 2012. Several Kinston girl athletes have signed in softball in recent years, but not in volleyball.
LBW is in its second year with volleyball. Janie Wiggins, a former head coach at Kinston and at Enterprise, is the LBW head coach.
Peters is familiar with Wiggins, mostly through FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) meetings.
“I think it is great to have Janie as a coach,” Peters said. “I think it will be a really good program once we start going. She is a very, very good coach and she loves the athletes.
“She is one of the FCA leaders and sometimes when I meet in FCA, she will come up to me. That is where I started to get to know her.”
During her junior year, Peters amassed 220 kills (10.5 per match), 394 digs (18.8 per match), 66 assists (3.1) and 89 blocks (4.2). She earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 postseason honors.
She was off a strong season this fall when she hurt her knee in a Sept. 9 game against Opp. She returned only to play once more, a senior night game on Oct. 7. She played only back row and served in the match.
Overall in 12 games played, Peters had 25 aces (2.1 per match), 120 kills (10.0), 244 digs (20.3), 65 assists (5.4) and 43 blocks (3.6) during her senior season.
“Her consistency and being able to solo block by herself,” Elmore said of Peters’ strengths. “She can block tips, passes, back row attacks and of course front row attacks. She is a really good blocker plus she can hit, both on the back row or anywhere on the front row too. She is just an overall strong player. She can also serve and pass and she even wanted to set, but I had to have her hit.
“Our girls looked up to her to guide and lead the team. We had to change our tone of how we had to play (without her) because she was our leader and our captain.”
Peters acknowledges that she is strongest at the net.
“I feel I am very good at hitting and blocking,” Peters said. “I have to work on my passing, but mostly hitting and blocking is my strongest suit.”
LBW’s Wiggins, who still has a passion for her alma mater and her former team, has had several opportunities to see Peters play and has been impressed.
“I have been watching her for years and I have seen her progress,” Wiggins said. “She is a strong kid, a great athlete and hard worker. I feel her athleticism will go a long way.”
Wiggins said Peters could play middle, as she did at Kinston, but “moves really well and does a good job blocking” that the Bulldog star could also play right side or at outside hitter.
Wiggins also noted Peters’ strong work ethic and noted she wouldn’t be surprised if Peters might work harder than maybe she should in her rehab from the knee injury.
“She is that type of kid that will go above and beyond,” Wiggins said.