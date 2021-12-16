Kinston's Faith Peters signs to play volleyball at LBW

“I think it is great to have Janie as a coach,” Peters said. “I think it will be a really good program once we start going. She is a very, very good coach and she loves the athletes.

“She is one of the FCA leaders and sometimes when I meet in FCA, she will come up to me. That is where I started to get to know her.”

During her junior year, Peters amassed 220 kills (10.5 per match), 394 digs (18.8 per match), 66 assists (3.1) and 89 blocks (4.2). She earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 postseason honors.

She was off a strong season this fall when she hurt her knee in a Sept. 9 game against Opp. She returned only to play once more, a senior night game on Oct. 7. She played only back row and served in the match.

Overall in 12 games played, Peters had 25 aces (2.1 per match), 120 kills (10.0), 244 digs (20.3), 65 assists (5.4) and 43 blocks (3.6) during her senior season.