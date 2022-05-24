Kobie Stringer of G.W. Long signs with L.B. Wallace for basketball

The first time Lurleen B. Wallace men’s basketball coach Ricky Knight saw G.W. Long’s Kobie Stringer play, he had a strong idea the Rebel guard could be a part of the LBW program down the road.

“When I looked at him play, I kind of felt he could fit in what we were trying to do,” Knight said, recalling a regular season game in Skipperville a year ago. “We like to try and go up and down (on offense), play a lot of defense, put a lot of pressure on the ball and he fits those areas. He was one of those guys that I also thought would fit in with the kids we had.”

On Tuesday, Stringer, a senior at G.W. Long, signed to play for Knight and the Saints basketball program next season.

“It feels great,” Stringer said. “It gives me an opportunity to showcase my potential and my skills and apply it at the next level.”

A five-year member of the Rebel varsity team, the 6-foot-2 point guard helped turn a struggling G.W. Long program into a respected one. During the last two seasons, the Rebels earned 33 wins and two postseason appearances, including an Elite Eight this past February.

In 109 games from his freshman to senior year, Stringer amassed 1,668 points, 532 rebounds and 337 assists, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Counting his eighth grade year, he finished with 1,832 career points.

Stringer, also a standout football player at G.W. Long, averaged a career-best 19.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this past season, while also dishing out 4.0 assists and swiping 2.1 steals per contest in helping Long reach its furthest postseason appearance since 2002.

“He has been a huge stable of our program,” G.W. Long head coach Vaughn Hill said, referring to Stringer “as an exceptional athlete.” “He has been a part of our (varsity) program for five years. Obviously, his scoring is big, but also his defense has been a key for us throughout his entire career. Losing him is going to be a big piece (missing next year) in scoring and handling the ball."

Hill also said Stringer’s leadership qualities were a major part of the Rebel success.

“Kobie’s leadership on the court and off the court and on his court play has been a true piece, helping us be successful throughout the years,” Hill said.

Stringer said Knight and the Saints coaching staff were a big part of his decision to sign with LBW.

“Just the coaching staff,” Stringer said. “The coach pushed me every time I went there in going head-to-head against some of the guys there. It was just great there.”

Stringer also liked that the LBW campus located in Andalusia wasn’t far from home – about an hour-and-a half from Skipperville. He also has relatives nearby, which he feels will help his transition.

In addition to his ball handling and defensive abilities, LBW’s Knight liked some other qualities he saw from Stringer, a player he feels can elevate the Saints in conference play.

“We like the way he shoots the ball. He is also a good kid who works hard and he will play hard,” Knight said. “He will be an asset to our program as far as getting us to the state level and winning the state.”

Stringer feels he is best as the team leader at the point guard position.

“I feel I can control a game and if I need to I can help my teammates have great scoring opportunities,” Stringer said.

He said the lessons he learned from coach Hill at G.W. Long should help him at the next level.

“Coach Hill pushed me at practice and made me value my teammates,” Stringer said. “I feel he pushed me to be a great leader and great teammate on and off the court.”

