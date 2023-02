The Lakeside School girls basketball team advanced to Friday’s AISA Class AA state championship game with a 37-24 win over Hooper Academy on Wednesday.

The state No. 8 ranked Chiefs (13-9) face unbeaten No. 1 ranked Edgewood Academy (26-0) in the finals on Friday at 1 p.m. at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Lakeside was led Wednesday by Jayden Green with 12 points and Eliza Eriksen with nine points.