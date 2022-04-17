Lakeside girls finish runner-up at AISA state track/field meet

Behind six individual champions and scoring in 13 of 17 events, the Lakeside School girls track and field team finished as AISA state runner-up this weekend at the state meet in Gulf Shores.

The Chiefs finished with 117 points, behind only Lee-Scott, which had 144 points. Tuscaloosa Academy was behind Lakeside with 93 points among the 13 scoring teams.

Leading the Lakeside charge were Chloe Helms and Sophie Seaborn.

Helms won all three distance races, taking the 800 meters in 2 minutes and 34.81 seconds, the 1600 meters in 5:47.59 and the 3200 meters in 13:03.61.

Seaborn finished in the top four in four races, highlighted by winning the 300-meter hurdles in 51.26 and finishing runner-up to Helms in both the 800 (2:38.47) and 1600 (5:56.75). She was also third in the 3200 meters (14:07.34) and fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 5 inches) and part the 4x800-meter relay team that finished fifth.

For her overall efforts, Seaborn was named the girls MVP of the state meet.

Two other Lakeside girls won gold medals – Eliza Eriksen and Hannah Buchan. Eriksen won the discus with a throw of 97 feet, 10 inches and Buchan claimed the shot put title with a throw of 34’ 9 ¼”

Ellie Haney earned four top five finishes, taking third in the high jump (4’7”) and fifth in 100 hurdles (19.11 seconds), long jump (14’ 5 ¾” feet) and triple jump (30 2 1/4),

Other top six scoring finishes for Lakeside were Graylin Pomeroy (4th, 100 hurdles, 18.79), Eriksen (4th, shot put, 31’ 1” and 5th, 400 meters, 1:07.99) and Buchan (6th, discus, 77 feet).

Three of four Lakeside’s relay teams also placed in the top five. The 4x800-meter relay team of Addy Helms, Addysen Eriksen, Mackenzie Eriksen and Rebecca Neville earned fourth in 12 minutes and 32.80 seconds. The 4x200 team of Pomeroy, Neville, Jayden Green and Eliza Eriksen finished fifth in 4:59.64 and the 4x800 team of Neville, Dylin White, Seaborn and Chloe Helms was fifth in 2:05.22.