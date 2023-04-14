The Lakeside School girls track and field team finished as AISA Class 2A state champions for the third year in a row and overall AISA state runner-up this week at the state track and field meet in Gulf Shores.

The Chiefs finished with 100 points, behind Lee-Scott Academy, which had 109 points among a field of 20 AISA teams.

Leading the Lakeside charge were Chloe Helms and Sophie Seaborn.

Helms won all three distance races, taking the 800 meters in 2:32, the 1600 meters in 5:35 and the 3200 meters in 12:42. Helms finished fourth in 300m hurdles in 54:28 and fifth in triple jump with distance of 27-7.

For her overall efforts, Helms was named the girls MVP of the state meet.

Seaborn finished in the top four in four races, highlighted by finishing second the 300-meter hurdles in 52:29 and finishing runner-up to Helms in the 800 (2:41). Seaborn was fifth in the 3200 meters (14:05), third in the high jump (4 feet, 5 inches) and finished fourth in the 100m hurdles in 19:35.

Eliza Eriksen earned three top five finishes, placing second in shot put (35-0.25), fifth in discus (74-2)and fourth in 400m dash (1:10).

Graylin Pomeroy earned two top five finishes, taking fourth in triple jump (30-5.75) and fifth in the high jump (4’5”).

Other top ten scoring finishes for Lakeside were Addy Hems (6th 3200m, 14:56 and 8th discus, 69.9) Addysen Eriksen (5th 400m, 1:10).

Three of four Lakeside’s relay teams also placed in the top five. The 4x800-meter relay team of Addy Helms, Riley Poss, Maggie Moore, and LeighAnn Judah earned second place in 13:15. The 4x200 team of Eliza Eriksen, Rosie Robinson, LeighAnn Judah, Addysen Eriksen finished third in 2:03 and the 4x400 team of Rosie Robinson, LeighAnn Judah, Dylin White, Addysen Eriksen finished third.