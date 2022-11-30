Lakeside’s Buchan inks with Wallace

EUFAULA – Lakeside School softball player Hannah Buchan accomplished a goal she set at a very young age by signing a scholarship to attend Wallace College on Wednesday.

“I finally achieved what I’ve been trying to get since I was 8,” Buchan said. “Anytime anybody else would be home, I would be working. It was just a motivation that I had because I always wanted to play college sports.”

The standout for the Chiefs who pitches, plays multiple infield positions and is a power hitter, is seeing her versatility pay off with the scholarship.

“I just learned to be flexible and learn every position, because you never know when a player is going to get hurt or when somebody is going to get sick, so I’d rather be there to fill in than us not have anybody,” Buchan said.

Having the potential to be used in so many ways is one of the things that excites Wallace coach David Russo the most about signing Buchan,

“I think she has a real chance to be a dual player for us,” Russo said. “She can pitch – she has nice velocity – and she also is a really good hitter. I feel she can play the corners; she’s very versatile. So I think she’s going to make a big impact on our program.”

It didn’t take long for Russo to realize Buchan would be a good fit for his program.

“She came to one of my prospect camps a couple of years ago and then we’ve just been keeping in touch,” Russo said. “We know she has a lot of potential and we’re real excited about it.”

Lakeside coach Todd Clements is proud of Buchan’s progression.

“She’s continued to build strength-wise and she hasn’t hit her peak yet,” Clements said. “I would say in the 15 years that I’ve coached, she hits the ball harder and further than anybody I’ve ever coached. That’s saying something as far as her power and her strength.”

Her versatility makes Buchan a valuable part of the team.

“She’s a pitcher, she’s a power hitter – she works real hard to make her game better and that’s the type of person you want to play for you at the next level,” Clements said.

“She can play pretty much everywhere. Other than catcher, she’s played every position for us.”

While she can play anywhere on the field, it’s in the pitching circle where Buchan can really dominate on the high school level.

“She is a power pitcher with good speed, good curve ball and working on her rise ball, trying to perfect it, and a great change up,” Clements said. “But she is a power, strikeout pitcher.”

Clements says Buchan is also a tremendous team player and person.

“She’s a great young lady who is well-mannered and comes from a great family,” Clements said. “She’s a great teammate who doesn’t want to let anybody down. She is always trying to make everybody happy.”

Besides playing at Lakeside, Buchan competes for the Alabama Fury travel ball team.

“That’s where I got a lot of motivation from and my work ethic,” Buchan said.

It didn’t take long for Buchan to feel comfortable when she visited Wallace.

“The first time I ever visited it, I was touring around and I immediately fell in love with it,” Buchan said. “It felt like a family.”

But before she heads off to college, Buchan has high goals for Lakeside this coming season.

“A state championship,” she said. “That’s the goal.”