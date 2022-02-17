Late first-half run dooms Opp in regional loss to Dadeville

MONTGOMERY – A 19-0 Dadeville scoring run to end the first half ultimately proved too much for Opp to overcome as the Bobcats fell 61-48 in the boys Class 3A Southeast Regional late Thursday night at Garrett Coliseum.

Opp finishes its season at 20-7, while Dadeville improves to 13-4 and advances to play Houston Academy in the regional final on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

After Opp took a 17-16 lead on a putback by Kanye Mount in the opening minutes of the second quarter, Dadeville scored the remaining 19 points of the period to lead 35-17 at intermission. The Mount basket and a made free throw by Jabarri Hill were the only points for Opp in the quarter.

Opp never quit fighting and trailed just 42-36 in the early moments of the fourth quarter before Daquan Doss scored on back-to-back baskets to push the lead out to 46-36.

A nice move by Opp’s A.J. Coleman with a bank off the glass for a score made it 46-38 with 5:12 left but then Doss answered with a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 49-38 with just more than four minutes left.

Zach Hill hit a 3-pointer from the corner to keep Opp in it at 52-43 with 2:35 left before Dadeville closed out the victory.