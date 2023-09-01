In what was a tug-a-war for most of the first half, the game turned in Providence Christian’s favor for good in the final minutes of the first half during a 21-0 home win over Ashford on Friday night.

Providence Christian broke a scoreless tie with 3:15 left before halftime when Chapel Stickler took a direct snap and handed off to Rylan Banner for a 5-yard touchdown run a play after Ashford was whistled for an interference call on Eb Anderson in the end zone. Layton Hagler then kicked through the PAT.

Stickler had caught a 22-yard pass from Craig Pittman to get the Eagles down to the 12 and set up the scoring opportunity.

Then on the next Ashford drive, Christian Sutton intercepted a pass at the Eagles’ 45 and Pitman and Stickler went back to work for another touchdown drive.

Pittman connected on a 35-yard pass to Stickler down to the 26 and Pitman then ran for 7 yards to the 19.

On second down, Pittman threw for Stickler in the back of the end zone and the receiver made a terrific catch while falling after contact with the defender.

“I got tripped up and Craig made a great throw and I just was making sure I was going to catch it,” Stickler said.

Hagler’s extra point kick made it 14-0 with just 34 seconds left before halftime.

“It was huge,” Providence coach Kenny Keith said of the late first half surge. “That kind of maybe let the air out a little bit for them and it was a lot of momentum for us going into half.

“I was hoping we could come out in the second half and take it down and score and go up 21 and that might have been the game then. But we were fortunate to go down (later in game) and make a big drive and score and kind of put it away.”

The touchdown to put it away Keith was referring to came on the first play of the fourth quarter when Stickler took a direct snap and ran in from 4 yards out.

“There was a huge hole for me to run through and thankfully my O-line is absolutely massive, so it was real easy,” Stickler said. “It was a huge win for us because we’re 1-0 in the region, so we’re right where we need to be.”

Stickler also had an interception in the game despite playing with back pain.

“It’s just a little pulled, but I’ll be fine for next week,” he said of a game at New Brockton.

Providence Christian evened its overall record at 1-1 and is 1-0 in Class 3A, Region 2 play.

Ashford is now also 1-1 overall, 0-1 in the region.

The Eagles’ defense was outstanding throughout the night, especially in the secondary as Ashford had little success with its air attack.

Unofficially, Ashford quarterback Will Hart Lawrence was 9-of-24 passing for 90 yards with two interceptions.

“We knew they liked to throw the deep ball a lot, especially on early downs, so we were just trying to take stuff away,” Keith said. “They throw those little hitches, too, and get out there and block and do a great job with it, so we just had to try to take that away and try to make them beat us deep.”

Pittman wasn’t called on to throw too often for Providence, but when he did, the quarterback was pretty effective. After being intercepted on his first attempt by Braylon Bigham on the Eagles’ first drive of the game, Pittman rebounded to unofficially complete 6-of-11 passes for 82 yards in the game.

Providence also got a boost in its running game from Grant Baker, who rushed unofficially for 85 yards on 18 carries.

“He stepped up,” Keith said of Baker. “We put him there this week. He has been playing out as a receiver and we have some guys hurt … Calvin McClintock is hurt (surgery on broken foot) … so we moved him back to tailback and he stepped up and made plays.”

The Eagles also played a mostly clean game with few penalties or mental mistakes.

“That’s what we have to do and that’s what we are,” Keith said. “We’re not going to run 90 yards for a touchdown, so we have to drive and stay in front of the chains and the defense has to play solid. For the most part, I thought we did that tonight.”