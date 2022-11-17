Late goal line stand helps Charles Henderson eliminate top-ranked UMS-Wright

TROY – It will go down as perhaps as the biggest goal line stand in Charles Henderson history.

Clinging to a five-point lead with just two minutes left, Charles Henderson stopped UMS-Wright quarterback Sutton Snypes on a sneak on a 4th-and-1 play to preserve the lead.

After giving up an intentional safety with 18 seconds left, the Trojans stopped a last second trick play of lateral passes to hold on for 19-16 win over the top-ranked and previously undefeated Bulldogs on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Charles Henderson (11-1) advances to the state semifinals for the first time since 2013.

“The stop was amazing,” Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite said of the goal line stand. “The stop was big-time.

“That was the best play I have been a part of in my life,” added an excited Hambrite.

Hambrite said the Trojans expected a possible sneak on the play.

“Since they were between the goal line and 1-yard line, we were expecting the quarterback sneak," he said. "We chopped it down (on the defensive line) and had a guy come over the top just in case he tried to sneak it over the top. They went nowhere.

“That is a testament to them being in the weight room. A year ago, that wouldn’t have happened. A year ago, we don’t make that happen.”

Benton Dunn, Rosario Mack and Zion Grady did the work on the line to prevent a surge with Damien Hart coming over the top to smother Snypes and prevent the score.

“Coach Hambrite looked at me and said go over the top,” Hart said. “I put all my faith in my coach and I went over the top. I was just fighting and when I feel him leaning, I knew I had to use everything to pull him back. I guess I did.

“I asked God for help on that play, I am not going to lie. It wasn’t going to take just me. It took the Big Man upstairs too.”

After allowing an early third quarter score to fall behind, the Trojans surged ahead with 10:48 to go in the game on a Parker Adams to Jywon Boyd 5-yard touchdown pass. A try for two was stopped by UMS-Wright, but the Trojans led 19-14.

It was the third touchdown connection of the night between Adams and Boyd.

Both teams rolled on offense in their opening series, matching touchdown passes for a 7-7 tie.

UMS-Wright took the opening possession 77 yards in 11 plays, behind mostly the running of last year’s Class 5A athlete selection, Cole Blaylock. However, the Bulldogs scored via the pass as quarterback Snypes fired a 21-yard TD pass to Matthew Hedge in the left corner of the end zone to complete a 3rd-and-7 play.

The Trojans answered with a nine-play, 62-yard drive, mixing up the run of Antonio Frazier and the passing of Adams. On 2nd-and-8 at the 8, Adams faked a handoff to Frazier and fired a bullet on a slant pattern to Boyd for a touchdown. Nic Peerson added the point after kick to tie it at 7-7 with just 37 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Trojan defense stepped up and forced a third and out and punt. The CHHS offense went to work on a quick seven-play, 64-yard drive with Adams firing out to the right to Boyd, who caught it at the 13, kept his balance by placing his hand on the ground then bounced off a defender and raced the remaining yardage for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Peerson missed the extra point, leaving it 13-6 Trojans with 8:49 to go in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs gained one first down on a 30-yard Snypes to Hedge pass but had to punt.

Charles Henderson, behind an interference call on 4th-and-1, moved to the 7, but Peerson missed on a 24-yard field goal with 37 seconds left.

A 33-yard run by Blalock gave the Bulldogs a late opportunity, but Mario Davenport intercepted a deep pass at the 10-yard line with 21 seconds left to end the threat.

UMS-Wright coach Terry Curtis called for an onsides kick to open the second half and the game worked as Thomas Arendall recovered for the Bulldogs at its 43. Sparked by a 32-yard run Blalock, UMS-Wright scored on a 2-yard run with John Stubbs II with 6:33 left. John Ramsay’s extra point kick made it 14-13.