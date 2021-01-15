Late surge by Kamryn Mitchell powers HA over Providence Christian

Providence responded to take back the lead on a strong put-back by Chancellor and led 46-44 after Powell Phillips made one of two free throw tries with 2:22 left.

But it was Mitchell again coming through with an inside basket at the two minute mark to tie it back up. The Raiders then took the lead at 48-46 when Mitchell hit two free throws with 1:31 left after he was fouled following a nice lob pass from Rod Jackson inside to him.

“The athleticism he possesses is really, really unique,” Whitaker said of Mitchell. “He springs off the floor so quick. He’s not a post player. He is having to play out of position just because that’s what we need. He’s learning and he’s taken some big strides later, and obviously some big strides tonight – just really taking it upon himself to do that work.”

Providence would turn it over on its ensuing trip down the floor and the Raiders would build the lead to four when point guard Kadyn Mitchell found a wide-open Jackson underneath for an easy basket with 37 ticks remaining.

“They lost him (Jackson) on defense and then Kadyn recognized where he was,” Whitaker said. “It wasn’t necessarily something out of design; it was just something that happens.