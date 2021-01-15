Late surge by Kamryn Mitchell powers HA over Providence Christian

With the game on the line, Kamryn Mitchell stepped up big time in leading Houston Academy to a 50-46 win over rival Providence Christian at Killingsworth Gym on Friday night.
Mitchell, a 6-2 junior forward/center, scored half of his game-high 16 points in the final four minutes in putting the Raiders on his back.
“It doesn’t matter how exhausted he gets, he never stops working,” Houston Academy coach Scott Whitaker said. “I can’t give him enough credit for what we did tonight.”
What the Raiders did was outscore the Eagles 10-3 in the final four minutes to pull off the important area victory.
Houston Academy improved to 11-6 overall, 2-2 in area play, while Providence Christian is now 10-4, 2-2 in area play. The Raiders’ win also avenged a 62-55 overtime loss to the Eagles last Friday night.
Providence was down 40-34 before Jake Lewis made a nice driving basket while being fouled and connected on the free throw with 1.8 seconds left in the third quarter to make it a 40-37 game.
The Eagles then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on baskets by Abe Chancellor, Grant Weatherford and Gus Goldsborough to lead 43-40.
But that’s where Mitchell began taking over with his inside play. He got two straight put-backs to put the Raiders on top 44-43 with three minutes left.
Providence responded to take back the lead on a strong put-back by Chancellor and led 46-44 after Powell Phillips made one of two free throw tries with 2:22 left.
But it was Mitchell again coming through with an inside basket at the two minute mark to tie it back up. The Raiders then took the lead at 48-46 when Mitchell hit two free throws with 1:31 left after he was fouled following a nice lob pass from Rod Jackson inside to him.
“The athleticism he possesses is really, really unique,” Whitaker said of Mitchell. “He springs off the floor so quick. He’s not a post player. He is having to play out of position just because that’s what we need. He’s learning and he’s taken some big strides later, and obviously some big strides tonight – just really taking it upon himself to do that work.”
Providence would turn it over on its ensuing trip down the floor and the Raiders would build the lead to four when point guard Kadyn Mitchell found a wide-open Jackson underneath for an easy basket with 37 ticks remaining.
“They lost him (Jackson) on defense and then Kadyn recognized where he was,” Whitaker said. “It wasn’t necessarily something out of design; it was just something that happens.
“We talk about we’re not married to any set play or any set movement. We want to react to whatever the defense does, and we did and that was huge.”
It would prove to be the final points of the game.
The Raiders played much of the game without one of their top scorers – Corey Campbell – who picked up his fourth foul in the fourth quarter and fouled out with 6:53 left in the game.
Kadyn Mitchell followed Kamryn in scoring with 13 points, while Jackson added nine.
Providence was led by Weatherford and Goldsborough with 13 points each.
It was a close game throughout. Providence led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and the game was tied at 20-20 at halftime.
Houston Academy built a 32-26 advantage midway through the third quarter when Gunnar Smith nailed a 3-pointer, but Providence answered when Goldsborough scored while being fouled on a drive and hit the free throw before scoring on a steal and a layup to pull the Eagles within 32-31.
It was then a battle to the end.
Houston Academy girls 50, Providence Christian 26: Lauren Baker had a huge game for the Raiders with 12 points, 17 rebounds and blocked 15 shots.
Sara Bourkard also had a big game in leading the team in scoring with 15 points, which included hitting four 3-pointers. She scored 11 of the points in the opening half.
Providence was led by Anna Beth Townsend with 15 points.
The game was tight early as HA led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and just 14-9 early in the second quarter before going on a 13-0 run to take command for good.
The Raiders took advantage of a height advantage inside in controlling the offensive and defensive boards much of the game.
The Raiders led 28-10 at halftime and never looked back. HA led 38-19 after three quarters.
Houston Academy JV 62, Providence Christian 53: Eli Saliba led the Raiders with 21 points, while George Zeron followed with 10.
Providence was led by C.J. Sullivan with 11 and Eb Anderson with nine.