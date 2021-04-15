Lauren Thompson leads Providence Christian to golf tourney win

Lauren Thompson fired an even-par 72 to lead Providence Christian to a three-team victory at Highland Oaks Thursday.

Providence finished with a 289 total with Enterprise runner-up at 298 and Houston Academy third with a 351.

Individually, Enterprise’s Isabella Holtz carded a 90 and was runner-up to Thompson. Meredith Black of Enterprise was third with a 103 and Providence’s Ela Grace Fletcher and Enterprise’s Maci McCarty tied for fourth with a 105 each. Providence’s Juliane Reed and Enterprise’s Ansley Gatlin, competing as an individual, both finished with a 112.

Houston Academy was led at the meet by Morgan Klein with a 116. Miley Martin had a 117 and Sullivan Dykes a 118 for HA. The Raiders’ Jolie Golden, competing as an individual, had a 114.