Howard Holland, a native of Cottonwood who served two stints as the head football coach at Headland High School along with being the city recreation director there for many years, passed away Saturday at the age of 76.

He is remembered as a coach, a loyal friend and someone who continued to make a difference in the lives of the youth of Headland well past his coaching days.

“He spent his life investing in the young people of Headland,” said Jody Singleton, who played football for Holland at Headland from 1983-85. “At the end of the day, he’s made a positive difference in a lot of people’s lives in Headland and we are forever grateful.”

Holland began his coaching career as an assistant football coach at Abbeville High School and became the head coach at Headland from 1978 until 1986 and also served a stint from 1998 to 2001. He was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

“Howard was a player’s coach,” Singleton said. “Howard had a lot of compassion; a big heart. Howard would also talk about he wanted players with grit and heart that cared. I think Howard realized there was a learning game along with coaching and that he was raising men and not just football players. I’ve always admired that about him.

“He genuinely cared about the player. He walked what he talked … he lived it out. His compassion is why I think people loved him as much as they did. He just had a charisma that attracted people because he did care.”

Singleton said Holland did everything he could to help a player succeed.

“He would work through whatever issues a player had,” Singleton said. “He would work with you; he wouldn’t just give up on you. He wouldn’t just pull the plug on you and you were out, unless there were no other options.

“We knew at the end of the day he cared about us and we wanted to play for him. You know, he had our backs.”

Singleton grew even closer to Holland over the years by serving as his accountant for more than 25 years.

“The way he handled himself made an impression on me and I still lean on some of that advice even today,” Singleton said. “I got to spend a lot of time with him over the years and I grew even more fond of him as the years passed.”

Ronnie Hicks, who coached baseball at Abbeville and then Headland, spent time at both schools with Holland and they became close friends throughout the years.

“We fished together, we hunted together,” Hicks said. “I think our birthdays are like two or three days apart and he would call and say, ‘I caught you’ and two or three days later my birthday came and I would be a year older than him.

“He was just a brother. Me still living in Abbeville and him down there, I didn’t talk to him as much as I used to. It’s just a hard day.”

Hicks and Holland first worked together in 1971 at Abbeville High and then again when Hicks transferred to Headland in 1981 as head baseball coach.

“He helped in baseball some of the games,” Hicks said. “When I got thrown out and he would take over.”

Singleton remembers one of those times.

“Ronnie got tossed and they sent him to the bus and Howard ended up coaching third base and gave Ken Ard a bunt signal with two outs, and it worked,” Singleton said. “After that, I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘I thought I gave him the take (sign),’” Singleton added with a laugh.

David Money first got to know Holland while serving as the president of the Abbeville Quarterback Club during the days Holland was an assistant at Abbeville.

“One of those guys who always had a smile on his face,” Money said. “He was one of the best at telling old sports stories. He could needle you with the best of them, but he could also take it. Just a great guy. He’s legendary in Henry County.”

Funeral services were incomplete as of Saturday afternoon. Wright Funeral Home and Crematory of Headland will be directing.