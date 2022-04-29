Legendary Lakeside coach Johnny Shoemaker passes away

Legendary Lakeside basketball and football head coach Johnny Shoemaker was looked up to by some of his athletes as a father figure.

He was also a big-time winner as a coach, leading nine state championship teams, including eight at Lakeside, and he remains the Chiefs’ winningest football coach with 91 wins over 15 seasons.

A 2011 Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Shoemaker passed away this week in Eufaula. Memorial services are set for Sunday at 3 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church in Eufaula with visitation prior to the service, starting at 1 p.m. in the church. Instead of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the First United Methodist Church or The Lakeside School.

In 2017, Lakeside named the basketball floor at the school Johnny Shoemaker Court in honor of the veteran Chiefs coach.

“The dedication of the court is a huge deal for me because he was absolutely a father figure to me,” said former Lakeside athlete Tommy Dyer (1993 graduate) prior to the dedication. “I was at a job interview once and was asked aside from your parent, who was a mentor to me. It hit me that it was Coach Shoemaker that had taught me many life lessons.”

Shoemaker won eight state championships at Lakeside, including five straight basketball crowns from 1989-93 (the others were in 1987 and 1995). He also won a golf state title in 1983.

Shoemaker also won a state football championship while he was the head coach at Crenshaw Christian in 1975 prior to coming to Lakeside. He guided the Cougar program from 1972-79.

Shoemaker, in his Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame acceptance speech in 2011, gave credit to his players for the state championships.

“People talk about me winning nine championships, but I didn’t win nine championships,” Shoemaker said. “I’ve got nine rings, but the boys won the state championships.

“Good athletes make good coaches. And we had good athletes. You could coach them, and they did what you told them to do. I give credit to the boys.”

As a basketball coach, Shoemaker compiled a record of 165-49, including 15-1 in Final Four appearances. In football, he compiled a record of 156-85, including 91-66 from 1982-96 at Lakeside, and he was named the AISA Coach of the Year seven times.

He had two 10-win football seasons (1985 and 1989) at Lakeside as well as a state runner-up finish in 1986 when the team won its first 12 games before falling in the championship game to Patrician Academy, 21-7.

Though he finished coaching Lakeside football in 1996, he remained as the Chiefs basketball coach until retiring following the 2000 season. His final team went 10-10 during the regular season, but made an improbable run to the state title game before losing to Crenshaw Christian.

Shoemaker played college football at Howard College (now Samford University) from 1960-62 as a quarterback for then-head coach Bobby Bowden.

He began his coaching career as an assistant at Enterprise High School before becoming a head coach at Crenshaw Christian.

