Local basketball: Ariton junior high teams split with South Dale

Ariton’s junior high basketball teams split with South Dale on Thursday with the Ariton girls team winning 30-11 and the boys falling 43-39.

In the girls game, Maci Leigh Bragg and Lizzy Woodfaulk both scored 15 for Ariton, combining on all but one of the team’s points.

In the boys contest, South Dale was led in the win by Andrevious Smith with 24 points and Zion McNair with 11. Ariton was paced by Addison Senn with 17 points and by Eason Kilpatrick and Gardner Dunn with seven points each.

Opp 8th grade boys 32, Pleasant Home 17: DJ Hines had 17 points and five steals and Alan Jones eight points and eight rebounds to lead Opp to a season-opening win.

John Luke Colvin had 10 points to lead Pleasant Home.

Pleasant Home junior high girls 18, Opp 9: Presley Kelly led the winning Eagles with eight points.

Ashlyn Henderson had six points and seven rebounds and Dionna Stoudemire three points and three rebounds for Opp.

Opp 7th grade boys 39, Pleasant Home 14: Connor Powers had nine points and six steals, Jeshurun Crittenden eight points and four rebounds and Jeremy Medley seven points and five steals to lead Opp.

Elgin McMeans had four points to lead Pleasant Home.