Local Basketball: Providence, G.W. Long junior high hoop teams split

The Providence Christian boys and G.W. Long girls junior high teams took victories in basketball games between the two schools on Thursday.

The PCS boys took a 41-19 win, while the Long girls captured a 26-18 victory.

In the Providence boys win, Hamp Sanders and Henry Parsons paced the winning Eagles with 13 points each.

In the girls game, Kaylie Joseph had 15 points and Zy Glanton 10 to account for all but one of the points for the winning Rebels.

Mary Beth Arnold led PCS with 10 points and Ella Brown added four points and nine rebounds.

Houston Academy boys 35, Northside Methodist 28: The Knights fell to the Raiders despite 14 points from John Michael Mordecai, who hit four 3-pointers.

Issac Sullivan had eight rebounds and Cason Boothe five rebounds and four steals.

Wednesday

Eufaula 9th grade boys 57, Carroll 55: Eufaula won the game at the buzzer on Wednesday night, downing the Eagles.

For Carroll, Peyton Plott had 22 points, James Jarmon 18 and Trey Glenn 13.