Local Basketball Roundup: Northside Methodist junior high girls down Providence Christian

The Northside Methodist junior high girls basketball team defeated Providence Christian 41-27 in Thursday action.

Dana Cool had 16 points, Alyssa Turner 10 and Addie Forrester seven to lead NMA.

Lydia Brookins had seven points to lead PCS. Ella Brown added six points and six rebounds and Jillian Howard had a team-high seven rebounds.

Geneva girls 35, Geneva County 31: Jada Cox had nine points, Ericka Torres eight and Aubrey Wilks five to lead Geneva.

Taraji Harley had 13 points to lead Geneva County.

Rehobeth girls 26, Slocomb 20: Jaizy Kriser, Raelee Whitaker and Collie Carroll had four points each in the loss for Slocomb.

Samson girls 40, New Brockton 20: Emma Sormrude had 18 points and Holly Warren nine to lead Samson.

Rehobeth boys 37, Slocomb 30: Elijah Holmes had 17 points and Dontrez Martin 12 to lead Rehobeth.

Brady Corbitt led Slocomb with 15 points and Jackson Langham added nine points.

Admiral Moorer boys 51, Barbour County 20: Jamil Davis had 22 points and Semaj Daughtry seven to lead Admiral Moorer.