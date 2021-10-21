Local basketball: Wicksburg JV girls defeat Houston Academy

The Wicksburg junior varsity team defeated Houston Academy 24-15.

Bella Sellers had 14 points, Brayslee Yeakle six points and Dahlia Ganz four.

Geneva girls 45, Geneva County 18: Kori Post led all scorers with 12 points. Tori Windham added nine for Geneva and Madison Cady seven.

Taraji Harley led Geneva County in the loss with seven points.

Opp 8th grade boys 57, Samson 25: DJ Hines earned 15 points, nine steals and three assists and Alan Jones had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Opp (3-0).

Saben Sasser added six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists and Carrington Garland had six points, three rebounds and three steals.

For Samson, Jaizyn Peacock had 11 points and Kelin Hornsby had eight points.

Samson junior high girls 35, Opp 18: Jemma Crocker had 11 points and Emma Sormrude nine to lead Samson’s win.

Ashlyn Henderson had nine points and 10 rebounds and Kylee Jacobs four points and three rebounds for Opp (0-3).