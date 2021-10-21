Local basketball: Wicksburg Middle School girls defeat Houston Academy

The Wicksburg junior varsity team defeated Houston Academy 24-15.
Bella Sellers had 14 points, Brayslee Yeakle six points and Dahlia Ganz four.
Houston Academy boys 57, Wicksburg 20: Judson Bailey had 21 points, Sam Bratcher 18 and Brody Conner, Field Dismukes and Charles McCarthy all had six points to lead HA.
Owen Hughes had six points for Wicksburg.
Ariton boys 34, G.W. Long 24: Addison Senn had 11 points, Gardner Dunn eight and Easton Kilpatrick six to pace Ariton’s win.
Preston Williams had nine points and Jeremiah Hairston had seven to lead G.W. Long.
Geneva girls 45, Geneva County 18: Kori Post led all scorers with 12 points. Tori Windham added nine for Geneva and Madison Cady seven.
Taraji Harley led Geneva County in the loss with seven points.
Opp 8th grade boys 57, Samson 25: DJ Hines earned 15 points, nine steals and three assists and Alan Jones had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Opp (3-0).
Saben Sasser added six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists and Carrington Garland had six points, three rebounds and three steals.
For Samson, Jaizyn Peacock had 11 points and Kelin Hornsby had eight points.
Slocomb girls 33, South Dale 2: Lainey Hagler had 10 points and Lily Hobart eight to lead Slocomb’s win.
Samson junior high girls 35, Opp 18: Jemma Crocker had 11 points and Emma Sormrude nine to lead Samson’s win.
Ashlyn Henderson had nine points and 10 rebounds and Kylee Jacobs four points and three rebounds for Opp (0-3).