Local basketball: Wicksburg Middle School girls defeat Houston Academy

The Wicksburg junior varsity team defeated Houston Academy 24-15.

Bella Sellers had 14 points, Brayslee Yeakle six points and Dahlia Ganz four.

Houston Academy boys 57, Wicksburg 20: Judson Bailey had 21 points, Sam Bratcher 18 and Brody Conner, Field Dismukes and Charles McCarthy all had six points to lead HA.

Owen Hughes had six points for Wicksburg.

Ariton boys 34, G.W. Long 24: Addison Senn had 11 points, Gardner Dunn eight and Easton Kilpatrick six to pace Ariton’s win.

Preston Williams had nine points and Jeremiah Hairston had seven to lead G.W. Long.

Geneva girls 45, Geneva County 18: Kori Post led all scorers with 12 points. Tori Windham added nine for Geneva and Madison Cady seven.

Taraji Harley led Geneva County in the loss with seven points.

Opp 8th grade boys 57, Samson 25: DJ Hines earned 15 points, nine steals and three assists and Alan Jones had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Opp (3-0).