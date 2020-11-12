Local cross country teams, individuals set for state championships on Saturday

Six teams and 15 individual runners in the Dothan Eagle coverage area are ready for the final run of the high school season Saturday morning – the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships at the Oakville Indian Mounds near Moulton.
The six programs bidding for a state team title in 3.1-mile races are girls and boys teams from Enterprise, Houston Academy and Providence Christian. The Enterprise teams compete among the 16 qualifying teams in Class 7A, while the HA and PCS teams race among 16 teams for the 3A crown.
All six local teams qualified for state at sectionals meets last Thursday. The Providence Christian and Houston Academy teams qualified after finishing first and second in both genders in the 3A, Section 1 meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park. The Enterprise girls finished runner-up at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet in Auburn and the Wildcat boys qualified by placing fourth at that same section meet.
The Providence Christian girls hope to improve on their fifth-place finish from last year and the HA boys hope to better their sixth-place effort and make it seven straight top 10 showings at state. The PCS boys seek to improve on an eighth-place finish, while Enterprise girls try to go higher than last year’s 12th place finish and the boys up from their 13th place showing from 2019.
Fifteen other area runners from eight schools qualified for this year’s state meet as individuals by finishing as one of the top six finishers on non-qualifying teams.
Among those individuals is Geneva standout Leah Taylor, a six-time winner of races this fall. The senior enters the Class 4A meet after a section runner-up finish behind St. James’ Presley Miles, a two-time Class 3A state champion whose school moved up to 4A this year.
Taylor had a time of 20 minutes and 38.88 seconds, which edged out Alabama Christian’s Kate Finch (20:43.61) for runner-up by less than five seconds, but was behind Miles’ 20.09.02. The three are among the favorites for the individual title in 4A.
Three athletes from Dothan High qualified for state in Class 7A – Jadalie Medeiros and Kate Smith on the girls side and Ethan Johnston in the boys race. Headland’s Makaila McKenzie qualified in Class 5A girls.
Seven Wiregrass individuals qualified in Class 3A, including five from Wicksburg. The five Panthers are girls runners Elizabeth Bond and Kelsey Ellenburg and boys athletes Hagen Seymour, Austin Grantham and William Speigner. The other 3A qualifiers are New Brockton’s Alex Garrison in boys and Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips in girls.
There are three area qualifiers in Class 1A-2A – Kinston’s Colby Tew in boys and Goshen’s Abigail Ellerman and Tessa Suell.
Two area athletes enter the state meet after winning section titles last week – Houston Academy freshman Holley Hart and Providence Christian junior Conner Patterson – and are among contenders for state individual crowns.
Hart never trailed in taking a coast-to-coast win in the Class 3A, Section 1 at Eastgate Park, finishing in 19 minutes and 36.97, the second fastest time in HA history to a 19:02.09 mark Hart set in Montgomery earlier this year.
The Raider standout said she plans to utilize the same strategy at state that she had at section.
“I will probably do what I usually do, just go with my strength, go out fast and try my best,” Hart said after the section race, adding she aims to bust below the 19-minute mark at the race.
Patterson, a first-year cross country runner after success as a 400 and 800-meter runner in track and field, won section at Eastgate, pulling away in the final 400 meters from Houston Academy senior Gunnar Smith.
Patterson finished the section race in 16 minutes and 38.75 seconds, breaking the Providence Christian school record by three seconds.
The PCS star hopes to enjoy a similar race Saturday.
“I want to finish as high as possible as I can and have the best race I can have that day,” Patterson said after winning section.
HA’s Smith, who finished the section meet in 16:51.55, the second best in Raider history, is another contender for the state individual crown. A year ago, he finished seventh at the state meet in 17:13.61, the best finish ever by a Raider boys runner at the championships.
The defending 3A champion and runner-up from last year both return in Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield (16:16.50 winning time) and J.B. Pennington’s Paul Gonzalez (16:45.73 last year).
A couple of other area runners who are serious contenders for an individual title are Providence Christian girls runners Grace Crim and Millicent Talmadge, last week’s second and third place finishers at the section meet behind Hart.
Crim also has a strong history at the AHSAA championships with consecutive fifth-place state finishes. She was runner-up at last week’s section meet in 19:56.54, while Talmadge, an eighth-grader, was third, just a shade behind in 19:59.76. The times are the second and third best in school history to Crim’s 19:33.84 from last year.
The state meet starts with the Class 3A girls race at 8:30 a.m. and runs through the final race of Class 6A boys at 12:10 p.m.
Races involving Wiregrass runners include Class 3A girls (8:30 a.m.), Class 1A-2A girls (9:10), Class 3A boys (9:30), Class 5A girls (9:50), Class 1A-2A boys (10:10), Class 4A girls (10:30), Class 7A boys (10:50) and Class 7A girls (11:10).
The area has no runners in Class 6A girls and boys or in Class 5A boys and Class 4A boys.
