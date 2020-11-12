Local cross country teams, individuals set for state championships on Saturday

Six teams and 15 individual runners in the Dothan Eagle coverage area are ready for the final run of the high school season Saturday morning – the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships at the Oakville Indian Mounds near Moulton.

The six programs bidding for a state team title in 3.1-mile races are girls and boys teams from Enterprise, Houston Academy and Providence Christian. The Enterprise teams compete among the 16 qualifying teams in Class 7A, while the HA and PCS teams race among 16 teams for the 3A crown.

All six local teams qualified for state at sectionals meets last Thursday. The Providence Christian and Houston Academy teams qualified after finishing first and second in both genders in the 3A, Section 1 meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park. The Enterprise girls finished runner-up at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet in Auburn and the Wildcat boys qualified by placing fourth at that same section meet.

The Providence Christian girls hope to improve on their fifth-place finish from last year and the HA boys hope to better their sixth-place effort and make it seven straight top 10 showings at state. The PCS boys seek to improve on an eighth-place finish, while Enterprise girls try to go higher than last year’s 12th place finish and the boys up from their 13th place showing from 2019.