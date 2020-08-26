Local cross country teams open season Thursday

High school volleyball and football seasons in the Wiregrass got underway last week following a summer of COVID-19 concerns.
Now it is time for a third sport to opens its season – cross country.
Nine of the area’s 13 teams compete Thursday in season-opening meets.
Most of the teams are running in Opp’s Bobcat Invitational at Frank Jackson State Park, while a couple other teams are competing at the Smiths Station Panther Stages meet on the Smiths Station campus.
The Bobcat Invitational has 11 teams registered, including Dothan Eagle coverage teams Dothan, Geneva, Kinston, New Brockton, Opp, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel. Also registered are Buckhorn, Flomaton, Pleasant Home and Straughn.
The meet starts with a middle school 2-mile race at 4:30 p.m. The varsity girls race is scheduled at 5 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:40 p.m.
Local teams Houston Academy and Providence Christian, meanwhile, compete in Smiths Station at the Panther Stages. The meet features nine varsity teams with the others being Auburn, Beauregard, Central-Phenix City, Harris County (Ga.), Opelika, Smiths Station and Tallassee.
The event starts at 5:15 p.m. central time with a junior high (7-8-9 graders) race. The high school (10-12) race is at 6:15 p.m.
Four to start later: Four local teams are off this week and will start their seasons later.
Those four are Enterprise, Charles Henderson, Headland and Northside Methodist.
Following cancellations of a couple of meets, Enterprise and Northside Methodist are not scheduled to start until Sept. 24.
New program: The Geneva Panthers are an addition to the list of teams competing this year. Geneva athletic director Les Sanders said the school declared for the sport for the first time to help senior Leah Taylor, who wanted to run cross country this season. She is the lone member of the team.
Taylor will compete at Bobcat Invitational on Thursday and also run Saturday in Oxford’s Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational.
Sanders is the official head coach.
New coaches: Five cross country programs have a new head coach for this season – Dothan, Charles Henderson, Houston Academy, Opp and Kinston.
The new coaches are Melanie Fore at Dothan, Khadija Neely at Charles Henderson, Karrie Hart at Houston Academy, Lance McCullough at Opp and Lougener Wyrosdick at Kinston.
Adding in Sanders at Geneva and there are six new head coaches in the Wiregrass.
