Local Football: Cottonwood JV blanks Dale County; Dothan freshman win
Local Football: Cottonwood JV blanks Dale County; Dothan freshman win

  • Updated
The Bears junior varsity team won its season opener, shutting out Dale County 18-0.

Klete Meadows rushed for a 70-yard touchdown run, Ethan Simmons threw a 2-yard TD pass to Braylon Morris and Taylor McCord scored on a 35-yard run for Cottonwood.

Morris led the defense with eight tackles and Javin Coachman added seven tackles.

Dothan freshman 20, Eufaula 6: Dothan opened the season with a win over Eufaula.

Zach Walker scored on a 8-yard run, Nich Johnson on a 20-yard run and Ezekiel Scott earned a defensive scoring with a strip scoop and run of 30 yards. Kyler Cullen ran in a 2-point conversion.

Defensively, Walker led Dothan in tackles and had a quarterback sack. Kane Shellhouse had two tackles for loss and Jamal Rowell had a sack. Andrew Anners had an interception.

