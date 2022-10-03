Local football: Dothan freshman rout Mosley (Fla.)

The Dothan freshman football team defeated Mosley (Fla.) 42-19 on Monday afternoon.

Anthony Brooks rushed for two touchdowns and also threw a 40-yard pass to Chase Hawkins to set up another score. Ladarius Thomas scored on two long runs, while Jaden Ingram and Kamryn Hudspeth both had one rushing touchdown.

CJ Haynie converted two extra-point kicks and Brooks scored on a two-point conversion.

Elisha Laster, Ricky Charles and Nyshon Hart led the defense in tackles, while DeKylon Jones, Pate Pritchett, Zae Ibarra and DJ Young all had a quarterback sack.

Wicksburg 28, Geneva County 8: JP Jones rushed for 86 yards and Caiden Mims for 85 yards and both had a touchdown to lead the Panther win.

Seth Williams added 27 yards and a touchdown on the ground and threw for 40 yards, including a 28-yard TD pass to Jamien Ward. Mims added a two-point conversion, while Tyler Munoz was 2-of-2 on point after kicks and also recovered an onside kick.

Defensively, Cooper Morrison, Landon Davenport and Jaxon Atwell had four tackles each and Micha Byrd and Jaden Baker had three tackles each.

Cottonwood 44, Houston County 0: Jowaughn Campbell rushed for 156 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown and Louis Scales rushed for 54 yards on just four carries with two touchdowns to lead the Bears’ win.

Ethan Simmons added 54 yards rushing on seven carries and Jarrod Cody had 43 yards rushing on five carries and both rushed for a touchdown.

Simmons also completed 2-of-3 passes for 29 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Chikzie Bostic.

Defensively, Javin Coachman, Kade Strength and Keyon Brown had three tackles each and Cody recovered a fumble.