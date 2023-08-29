The Dothan freshman football team defeated Andalusia’s JV 37-20 on Monday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Sir Lathian Meadows had an 85-yard touchdown run and Kerry Gatlin added another rushing TD. Grant Golson threw a touchdown pass to Aking Hall and a two-point conversion to Daniel George.

The defense was led by Jacobrien Gray, Will Varner and Gavin Wells. Gatlin had a 50-yard interception return.

Dothan plays at Enterprise next Tuesday.

Slocomb 12, Daleville 8: Brayden Hughes returned two interceptions for touchdowns to lead Slocomb over Daleville.

Hughes also had five tackles and a quarterback sack. Luke Goodman had six tackles with sack.

Dustin Owens led Slocomb’s running game with 19 yards on just four carries.

Opp 20, Enterprise 7: Justice Baldwin threw for 118 yards and Savon Barnes accounted for all three scores to lead Opp over Enterprise.

Baldwin completed 4-of-9 passes, including a 31-yard touchdown to Barnes, who caught three passes for 82 yards and also scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards.’

Defensively for Opp, Alan Jones had seven tackles, including a quarterback sack, and also had a fumble recovery. Grady Patterson and Cam James had seven tackles each. Elijah Womack and Colt Harrell had three tackles each and Womack had an interception and Harrell a quarterback sack.