Local Football: Dothan freshman team downs Headland JV

Kyler Cullen threw two touchdowns and Asim White returned two interceptions for touchdowns to lead Dothan’s freshman team to a 28-14 win over Headland.

Cullen threw a 24-yard score to JD Palm and an 18 to Nick Johnson. Andrew Anners and Palm caught 2-point conversion passes.

Zach Walker and Ty Vickers led the rushing game for the Wolves.

Walker led the Dothan defense in tackles. Zeke Scott had a sack.

Wicksburg 24, Providence Christian 8: Jackson Daughtry rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns lead the Panther win over the Eagles.

Mason Burkhardt rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown and Reggie Peoples have 65 yards rushing.

Aiden Rice led Wicksburg’s defense with six tackles, Peoples followed with five and Gabe Glover four.

Opp 8, Geneva 0: Colby Ballard threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Forsyght and the Opp defense made the score hold up in an 8-0 win over Geneva.

Ballard threw for 61 yards on 4-of-7 passes. Zeb Green led the ground attack with 41 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Defensively, Hank Messer, Landon Langley and Jamaryon Allen had four tackles each with Messer also recovering a fumble.