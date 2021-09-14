 Skip to main content
Local football: Opp JV routs Dauphin Junior High
Local football: Opp JV routs Dauphin Junior High

Junior Varsity Football

Opp 50, Dauphin 22: Opp set a junior varsity record with 44 points in a half during a 50-22 win over Dauphin Junior of Enterprise on Tuesday.

Cam James rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Brandon Washington had 88 yards and two TDs on just three carries.

Grady Patterson was 3-of-4 passing for 87 yards and a TD and Talan Wicker was 2-for-7 for 30 yards with one touchdown. Washington caught two passes for 66 yards and a score and James had two catches for 39 yards and a score.

Defensively, Cash Harrell was in on six, including two quarterback sacks. Patterson had five tackles and two fumble recoveries and both Jeremy Medley and AJ Smallwood had three tackles each. Antonio Perez had a fumble recovery.

