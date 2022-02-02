Local football players sign college scholarships

It didn’t take Quentin Hayes long to realize that the Air Force Academy was where he wanted to attend college.
Hayes signed a football scholarship on Wednesday with Air Force, located in Colorado Springs, Colo. He chose the program over the two other military academies of Army and Navy as well as Harding College in Arkansas.
“It definitely was the trip up there,” the Enterprise senior quarterback standout said Wednesday. “It was just great to be around the guys that I will be up there with and great to meet the coaches. As soon as I was up there, I was like, ‘This is going to be home.’’’
Hayes was one of 13 high school seniors in the Dothan Eagle coverage area to sign with a college football program on Wednesday, the first day of the second signing period.
Other players who signed include Hayes’ teammate at Enterprise, Nick Cox (West Florida), along with Dothan teammates Elijah Swain (Mississippi College) and Zay Henry (Alabama State), Abbeville teammates Jaylon Dozier (Lane College) and Ryan Graham Jr. (Good Elite Prep Academy) plus Cottonwood teammates Allen Jones (West Alabama) and Jordan Williams (Faulkner University).
Also signing were Headland’s Andre Galloway (Faulkner), Wicksburg’s Beau Sellers (Troy), Pike Liberal Arts players Aaron Greenwood (LaGrange College) and Jamarion Fuller (West Florida) plus Seminole County (Ga.)’s Tyree Rainey (East Tennessee State).
Dale County’s Kaleb Floyd plans to sign with Faulkner on Friday and Slocomb standout Jaylen Nobles plans to ink next Monday with Mars Hill University, a Division II school in North Carolina.
Several other players from the area will likely sign in the next couple of weeks.
Enterprise’s Hayes becomes the second straight Wildcat quarterback to sign with Air Force and the third Wildcat overall in 10 years to do so. Two years ago, Jackson Darlington signed with the program and 10 years ago, Willie Curry signed to play football at AFA.
“Knowing Jackson was up there was huge in my recruitment,” Hayes said. “I have talked to him so much and gotten more familiar with the military process and how his time went up there. Knowing that he will be up there to help me, guide me and look out for me was super huge in my decision.”
Hayes had a breakout junior year at EHS, passing for 1,474 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 556 yards and four scores over 11 games. This past season in 10 games, he threw for 657 yards and six scores with only one interception and rushed for 650 yards and eight TDs.
“It means a lot just to have the opportunity to sign with Air Force, knowing not only the opportunities I have outside of football after I graduate, but to be around a brotherhood,” Hayes said. “That is one of the big things that pulled me in.
“Air Force kind of jumped on me in the middle of my senior season and was super big on me from the jump. They have brought coaches down here to talk to me and watch us practice and play games. That was super big besides going up there for a weekend. Just a genuine love and support they had for me.”
Like every person that enters Air Force, Hayes will have to attend the academy’s Prep School for a year. The Prep School is designed to prepare, motivate, and evaluate cadet candidates for admission to the Air Force. The Prep School has its own football team (similar to a JV team) that plays junior college teams. After that one year, he joins the Falcon college team.
Offensively, Air Force runs the triple option and generally is one of the top rushing offenses in college football. It is a style similar to Enterprise’s single wing attack the last few years under Rick Darlington.
“I think I run the option pretty well,” Hayes said. “The way they run the option is similar (to what we did). Their passing schemes are similar to how Coach D ran his passing schemes. I think I can fit well into that.”
Below are what some of the other local signees had to say about signing.
Nick Cox, Enterprise, offensive lineman
University of West Florida
On signing
“I can’t really describe it. I can’t think of the words. I am just happy and excited.”
On West Florida
“I liked it (UWF) a lot. It is pretty much all about building men. If they can build us into good men, we will win football games.”
Elijah Swain, Dothan, Safety
Mississippi College
On signing
“It was a good feeling because two years ago from now, I felt like I wouldn’t be in this place, so it felt really good.”
On Mississippi College
“When I went up there, it felt like home. I felt like I belonged there.
“It is a big. The people were really good people. I really got along with people there.”
Zay Henry, Dothan, linebacker
Alabama State University
On signing
“It felt great. Coming up, I didn’t know if I would be able to go to college to play football. This is a good opportunity to go play college football.”
On Alabama State
“I just felt the coaches and the love by the coaches. It is a great place for me to play college football.”
Andre Galloway, Headland, running back
Faulkner University
On signing
“It feels good. I am really happy to sign and start my next chapter of my life and play the sport I really love at the next level. Hopefully I get to where I want to be (Division I) and definitely win some games at Faulkner University.
“When I was younger, I didn’t think I could make it this far. My family kept telling me you can do anything you want to. I believed it. I stuck with it. Made it happen.”
On Faulkner
“Just the way the coaches wanted (me) and the way they treated me. I just loved everything about it.”
Jaylon Dozier, Abbeville, cornerback/wide receiver
Lane College
On signing
“What this day means to me is special. It is a huge. I have dreamed of this opportunity many, many nights. I am just thankful to play at the next level.”
On Lane College
“The head coach (Vyron Brown) really liked me. He liked the way I played. He stuck with me when the other colleges weren’t there for me. He showed a lot of love. I felt welcomed there.”
On college playing position
“They recruited me as an athlete, so I don’t know where they will play me at. Playing different positions (at Abbeville) will help me when I get there.”
Ryan Graham Jr., Abbeville, offensive lineman
Good Elite Prep School
On signing
“It feels good. It is a dream come true. I always wanted to play college ball ever since I was little, so it is like a dream come true.”
On playing at Good Elite
“It will get me more prepared for bigger colleges because I need another year. I think it will help.”
Jordan Williams, Cottonwood, offensive lineman
Faulkner University
On signing
“It’s unbelievable just to think about it.”
On Faulkner
“It’s not too big or small. It’s a Christian university and I feel like I’ll fit in really good.”
Allen Jones, Cottonwood, Defensive tackles
On Signing with West Alabama
“It’s out of the way and you have no choice but to meet new people. It released a lot of stress; because of going into senior year without any offers was a lot of stress.”
On signing same day as teammate
“Me and Jordan have been playing together starting with Pee Wee football since we were 5, to sign with your best friend is pretty amazing.”