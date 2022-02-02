Local football players sign college scholarships

Dale County’s Kaleb Floyd plans to sign with Faulkner on Friday and Slocomb standout Jaylen Nobles plans to ink next Monday with Mars Hill University, a Division II school in North Carolina.

Several other players from the area will likely sign in the next couple of weeks.

Enterprise’s Hayes becomes the second straight Wildcat quarterback to sign with Air Force and the third Wildcat overall in 10 years to do so. Two years ago, Jackson Darlington signed with the program and 10 years ago, Willie Curry signed to play football at AFA.

“Knowing Jackson was up there was huge in my recruitment,” Hayes said. “I have talked to him so much and gotten more familiar with the military process and how his time went up there. Knowing that he will be up there to help me, guide me and look out for me was super huge in my decision.”

Hayes had a breakout junior year at EHS, passing for 1,474 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 556 yards and four scores over 11 games. This past season in 10 games, he threw for 657 yards and six scores with only one interception and rushed for 650 yards and eight TDs.