A new coach, but the same expectations apply at one place, while expectations are high for the other program for its best season in a decade.

Those are the storylines for the area's two high school programs in Georgia – Early County and Seminole County.

Early County, a state playoff participant the last five years, is coming off a 9-4 season with a state quarterfinal playoff appearance, but ushers in a new coach in Frank Killingsworth. The expectations are still high, though.

“My expectation is that we put out a quality team on the field and try to play for the state championship,” Killingsworth said of Early County.

Meanwhile over at Seminole County, third-year coach Cedric Stegall, is ready for the Indians to vault into the upper echelon of Region 1-A, Division II.

Though Seminole County has gone to the playoffs the last two years, it did so with a losing record (4-7, 3-8). The Indians last had a winning season, a region title and a first-round state playoff game at home in 2013.

“I expect us to compete for a region title and not just go to the playoffs,” Stegall said. “We want to have a home playoff game. We want to bring some excitement to Seminole County.”

Early County breakdown

New coach is no stranger: Killingsworth, a former head coach at Calhoun County and Miller County, was elevated to the head job after nine years as an assistant coach at Early County, the last seven as offensive coordinator.

“The transition has been pretty smooth,” Killingsworth said. “I have been in the program for nine years and I have been the offensive coordinator for seven years so the transition has been pretty smooth. I know all the kids … I also managed to keep the whole staff around, so there was no turnover in the staff. It was relatively smooth as far as transitions go.”

Killingsworth had a successful seven-year tenure from 2007-13 at nearby Miller County, amassing a 51-30 record with six playoff teams, including an 11-2 state quarterfinal team in 2008. Two other teams won eight games and one other won nine.

Killingsworth also guided Calhoun County to a 13-15 record in 1993-95 with one region title.

Players to watch: During an injury-plagued season, senior running back Ty Stovall averaged 137 yards rushing a game last year, earning 822 yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns in just six games.

“What makes him so special is his size and speed,” Killingsworth said. “He is 6-foot and between 195 and 205 pounds and runs a 4.5-4.6 in the 40-yard dash, but he has that game speed that you don’t coach. It just happens. He also has very good vision.”

The Bobcats also return QB Ashtyn Grimes, who has started on and off for four years, including all of the last two seasons, plus running backs Charles Williams and Kendarrious Boyd.

Another top player is B’Anthony Wade, a standout senior defensive lineman who is getting college interest, especially from Georgia Southern, West Georgia and Kennesaw State.

“B’Anthony Wade is back and better than ever,” Killingsworth said. “Even though he has dropped down to 245, he is moving better than he ever has. He is a force to be reckoned with on the inside. He has to be double teamed every time.”

Key to success: With seven starters back on offense and six on defense, Early County is optimistic for a successful season, but remaining healthy is vital for the Class A program.

“I do believe we have the pieces, but we just have to avoid the big injuries,” Killingsworth said. “Playing single A ball, if you lose one player, it is like losing two and sometimes three (since many players play both ways and some on special teams).”

Seminole County breakdown

Key players to watch: Offensive guard Garrett Landing (Sr., 6-3, 285) and defensive end Nicavious Henderson (Sr., 6-0, 250) are both getting small college looks.

Landing leads an offensive line, which returns all five starters, including guard and brother Nathaniel Landing (Jr., 6-2, 230). Tackles Michael Beard (Jr., 6-1, 250) and Frank Feed (Sr., 5-7, 250) and center Garrand Nowell (So., 6-1, 250) are the other returning line starters.

Stegall said there was a five-person battle in the spring for the starting quarterback job with freshman Ellis Denham (5-9, 150) finishing as the leader going into fall practice.

“We decided to go with the one that was more consistent and able to manage the offense best, get the kids lined up correctly and make the right choices,” Stegall said.

Newcomers of note: The Indians feel a couple of new players will help strength the defense.

Marvin Pulley transferred from nearby Early County and will be a starting linebacker, while Terry Daniels, a linebacker, and Nieko Edwards, a safety, return to the field after not playing last year.

Daniels is also expected to help out at running back for Seminole County.

Better depth: Stegall feels his team has a better depth than his previous two teams.

“I am excited about this team,” Stegall said. “They (the players) have been working hard. This is my third year and we are starting to see the program take a change and we have developed. They (the players) understand what the standard is. You see the kids are competing as our practices are competitive – a lot more competitive than they were in the last two years.

“Our ones are still ones, but our twos are like ones now. There is not a big drop off from one to two. Some of the twos could be ones. We had depth in the past, but it was one then three and not really a two.”

Check out more in-depth previews of each team at www.dothaneagle.com