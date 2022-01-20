Local girls wrestlers ready for Saturday's Alabama Girls State Championships

Having experienced the Alabama Girls State Championships last season, a local contingent of Wiregrass girls wrestlers feel more prepared for this year’s event.
The second Alabama Girls State Championships are set for Saturday at Thompson High School in Alabaster, starting at 10 a.m. As of Thursday morning, 178 girls wrestlers from 41 teams throughout the state were registered, well above last year’s total of 71 wrestlers and 24 teams. All but one of the 14 weight classes has double-digit number of competitors registered.
Five area girls are competing, including four that wrestled in last year’s inaugural event. The five are Northside Methodist junior Tristin Robinson and freshman Josie Faison, Dothan sophomore Olivia Piasecki and Enterprise freshman Evelyn Holmes-Smith and senior Loriah Castro.
All but Faison competed last year. Holmes-Smith won the 105-pound weight class, while Castro placed fourth, Robinson fifth and Piasecki sixth in their respective divisions.
All go in with higher expectations this season.
“I am a lot further along now with my skills compared to last year, so I am definitely more confident (going in),” said Northside Methodist’s Robinson, who is in her second year in the sport. “I have been doing better in every match, using my skills, not relying on just one thing, but using multiple things and when one thing doesn’t work, going to another thing. I know the competition is going to be tough, but I am ready to go see what I can do.”
Robinson plans to compete in the 140-weight class, the same class she was in last year, but down from where she has been wrestling this season.
“It wasn’t like I needed to drop down,” Robinson said. “I chose to drop down because my body has naturally lost weight over the season. Going down to 140 was an easy decision for me.
“If you look at the girls at 147, which is the weight class up from 140, they look a little bigger in frame size compared to me, but being stacked up against the 140s might seem more even frame wise. It will be better competition for me because I will be stacked up against people in my true size.
“I am still kind of in an unknown area because I haven’t wrestled in this weight class. I have been wrestling up two weight classes really. I am still kind of in an unknown area, but I am confident enough in my skills, my coaching and my training that I will be able to hold my own and hopefully do better than I did last year.”
Dothan’s Piasecki, who entered last year’s event with only a handful of matches, is also upbeat entering this year’s event. Like last year, she is wrestling in the 122-weight class at the meet.
“This season has been a lot better than last year,” Piasecki said. “Last year, I was more on a losing streak and this year I am kind of in between (.500). I definitely have tried a lot harder and put forth more effort to getting stronger and staying in the (one) weight class and not moving around.”
She feels she will be more comfortable with the hoopla of the event having experienced last year and having competed more this season.
“I feel a lot better than I did last year because last year I was more nervous and built up from stress from thinking about it, but this year I am trying to be more relieved so I am going in a lot better and not stressing myself out,” Piasecki said.
She added, “It is like going into a second match. It is more of ‘I have done this before. I can do it again.’ It is a lot calmer.”
Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith, the most experienced girls wrestler in the area with state and national AAU matches, bids to repeat as a state champion.
“I feel pretty good,” Smiths said. “I feel like I have been preparing and training real hard for this. I have been working on neutral and all the positions for this tournament.”
Holmes-Smith recently missed mat time because of COVID issues, but feels 100 percent now. She wrestled a match at this past Saturday’s Boll Weevil Duals, winning a 6-0 decision over a Beauregard boys wrestler.
The Wildcat wrestler won her title last year at 105, but is up to the 116-weight class this year. She went 5-0 in a season-opening girls tournament at Hewitt-Trussville at the weight class.
“I will be in a different weight class, but I saw the girls wrestling at the first tournament, so I feel pretty confident as I got first place at that tournament,” Holmes-Smith said. “I have worked on things that I have needed to work on since that tournament.”
Holmes-Smith’s teammate, Castro, goes into this year’s event with a different mindset.
“Last year, I expected to go run through all the girls and I didn’t realize how many girls were in the 130 bracket and how good some of them were,” Castro said. “Now, I know, there are other girls who are working as hard as me if not harder. I am preparing myself more for that and will fight harder.”
Castro will likely compete at the 134-weight class at this year’s event.
She competed last year after a hip injury that eventually required surgery. She feels she is at full strength now and said the hip doesn’t bother her during matches, though it is sometimes sore after competition.
“I feel really good,” Castro said. “I feel a lot stronger than I did last year.”
Though she didn’t compete last year, Northside Methodist’s Faison is familiar with the state meet as she attended it to support her teammates. She said the experience of seeing it before helps her know what to expect and what type of moves are needed at a high-level meet.
“I think it makes a pretty big difference from watching it from aside rather than being on the mat,” Faison said. “You can see a lot more possibilities (moves) you can make.”
Like her teammate, Robinson, Faison plans to compete at a lower weight than she has been wrestling at during the season, dropping down to the 145-pound weight class. Like Robinson, it was a chance to wrestle at a more comfortable weight.
“I wanted to wrestle in a weight class that I could put in the best version of myself,” Faison said.
All the wrestlers have the goal of winning a state title, though some had more modest expectations.
“I think my weight class – and it could change – has 13 wrestlers so even getting onto the podium, which I think they are doing first through fourth like they did last year, would be an accomplishment,” Northside Methodist’s Robinson said. “I got fifth place last year, so maybe third, shooting (up) two places from last year, but I will not have too high of expectations or two low of expectations. I want to be able to just out there and wrestle with no expectations so I can wrestle my best.”
Dothan’s Piasecki said, “I definitely want to place in the top three and beat some of the girls that I lost to last year.”
Faison, in her first state tournament, said she just wants to do well.
“I will be happy for what I get,” Faison said. “I will go out there and do my best. I mean everybody is trying as well. I think it is important that whatever happens happens.”
As a sport overall, the local wrestlers are proud to see the increasing number of girls statewide participating. While the Alabama High School Athletic Association sanctions this meet, girls wrestling as a separate sport from boys is not sanctioned by the AHSAA as it in other states. A vote about possibly sanctioning the girls only sport is expected next month.
“I am happy that there are teams popping up everywhere,” added Robinson said. “Personally, I had never heard of Sparkman or Saraland. I didn’t know those were schools until now.”
Piasecki added, “I love that it is growing. I’m happy it is growing and I hope that a lot more girls from Dothan will come wrestle.”