Local girls wrestlers ready for Saturday's Alabama Girls State Championships

Robinson plans to compete in the 140-weight class, the same class she was in last year, but down from where she has been wrestling this season.

“It wasn’t like I needed to drop down,” Robinson said. “I chose to drop down because my body has naturally lost weight over the season. Going down to 140 was an easy decision for me.

“If you look at the girls at 147, which is the weight class up from 140, they look a little bigger in frame size compared to me, but being stacked up against the 140s might seem more even frame wise. It will be better competition for me because I will be stacked up against people in my true size.

“I am still kind of in an unknown area because I haven’t wrestled in this weight class. I have been wrestling up two weight classes really. I am still kind of in an unknown area, but I am confident enough in my skills, my coaching and my training that I will be able to hold my own and hopefully do better than I did last year.”

Dothan’s Piasecki, who entered last year’s event with only a handful of matches, is also upbeat entering this year’s event. Like last year, she is wrestling in the 122-weight class at the meet.