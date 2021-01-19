Local girls wrestlers to compete in state meet

Enterprise’s Castro, a second-year wrestler on the Wildcat varsity, said she hoped to earn at least one win in her 130-pound weight class, but wants to finish higher.

“I hope to get on the podium,” Castro said of reaching the top five in a weight class. “Even if I don’t get on the podium, I hope to at least get one pin.”

Northside wrestlers Whitehead and Robinson, both first-year wrestlers like all of the Knights’ wrestling team, feel confident since they have wrestled boys during the season. Whitehead even went to the third period with a couple of the boys.

“I have been working hard to be in shape,” Whitehead said. “I have been running at Westgate. I feel confident in my abilities that I will do as well or better than the girls I will be competing against because I have gone up against guys and I don’t think many of the others have. I feel if I wrestle the way I do against the guys then I will have a good chance to wrestle well individually.”

Robinson added, “I think I am going do well because I have been wrestling guys during the season. Hopefully, it will help me get some wins.”

Their teammates Chandler and Freeman also felt they would be competitive at the meet.