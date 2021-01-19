Local girls wrestlers to compete in state meet

Four Northside Methodist Academy girls wrestlers and two from Enterprise High School will be part of a special occasion Saturday afternoon.
The six will compete in the first sanctioned Alabama Girls Wrestling State Championships. The event takes place at Hoover High School. Weigh-ins are at 2 p.m. and the wrestling action starts at 3 p.m.
The local contingent to wrestle in the historical event are Northside Methodist seniors Kara Whitehead and Megan Chandler, sophomore Tristin Robinson and seventh grader Sydney Freeman along with Enterprise junior Loriah Castro and freshman Evelyn Holmes-Smith.
Northside Methodist also has a fifth girl wrestler on its team, Morgan Kelly, but she will be unable to compete because of an ankle injury.
“I am of course nervous about it,” said Northside Methodist’s Whitehead, who will compete in the meet’s 130-pound weight class competition. “This is the first huge tournament I have been to and it is a historical state tournament for the girls. It is a lot of pressure, but I definitely feel confident because of what I have learned at the facility and what we do at practice every day.”
The other wrestlers were also excited about participating in the meet.
“I am pretty excited,” said Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith, a 105-pounder who has competed in big tournaments on a national stage. “I am glad they got girls together to compete for a state tournament. I am ready to see how the girls that go out there do. Alabama doesn’t have a lot of girls, so it is good to get this tournament. I am looking forward to it and I am ready for it. I hope I can do well in it.”
Northside Methodist’s Chandler, who will likely compete at the 165-weight class, and Freeman, who will compete at 120, echoed the others.
“I think it is pretty cool to get to compete in this meet and see all the girls that have joined wrestling this year,” Chandler said.
Freeman added, “I think it is pretty cool that we get to compete in the first girls state meet. I am really nervous about it.”
Northside Methodist’s Robinson, who will compete in the 140-pound weight class, said the opportunity to wrestle on a big stage is another opportunity to represent future girls about participating in the sport.
“I am excited that I get to be a part of something this historical and I get to be a role model for younger girls coming up” Robinson said. “To be able to share that they can do whatever they can put their minds to and they don’t have to be scared of wrestling.”
Travis Robinson, Northside Methodist’s coach and Tristin’s dad, said he feels the four Knights’ wrestlers are prepared for the meet.
“I think we are ready,” Robinson said. “We have been conditioning – heavy conditioning – and concentrating on weight management and other things that you have to do to get ready for a big-time tournament.
“They (the girls) are super athletic so I feel like they will be able to hold their own.”
He added trying to figure out who might be a champion or in the top three of a weight class is hard to judge, not only for him, but for other coaches as well.
“Girls wrestling is new, so everybody is trying to figure it out,” Robinson said.
Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins was optimistic about the two Wildcat wrestlers – Holmes-Smith and Castro – and their chances for the meet.
“I expect them to go out there and wrestle,” Pipkins said. “I think they have put in the time to go in there to be successful. All they have to is go out there and wrestle with a little bit of an attitude. The rest will take care of itself.”
Thompson head coach Riley Pike, the meet coordinator, said that 70 plus girls statewide are expected to compete in the meet. Before the season, 108 girls had been weight certified, but injuries and COVID issues will likely keep the meet participants at a lower number, said Pike. Tournament Entries can be registered up to Thursday at 10 p.m.
“It seems like we have had pretty good response so far for it being the first year of girls being part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association,” Pike said. “It is exciting.”
The meet will feature 11 weight classes instead of the normal 14 associated with boys wrestling.
Those classes are at 95, 105, 115, 120, 130, 140, 150, 165, 185, 225 and 285 pounds.
Pike said it could be possible two weight classes might be combined if there were not enough entries in a particular weight class.
The meet, said Pike, is another step of girls wrestling growing in the state. Other states, including nearby Georgia, have had strong participation in girls wrestling and state meets for years, but Alabama has lagged behind. The AHSAA sanctioned three girls meets this year, including this Saturday’s state tourney, the first time it had sanctioned such events.
“I think it is exciting that for the very first year we have sanctioned girls events,” Pike said. “It will continue to grow. Girls wrestling is one of the fastest sports in America.
“I think it (the meet) opens a lot for these girls. Currently, they have to compete against guys, which isn’t fair in a sport like wrestling. If they get the opportunity to wrestle against each other, I think it would only make the sport grow.”
The local wrestlers all feel they have a good chance at having success on Saturday, though none were sure because the brackets haven’t been released and nobody knows for sure who they are competing against.
“I hope to do pretty good,” said Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith. “I think I will do well. I don’t know a lot of people who are going.”
Enterprise’s Castro, a second-year wrestler on the Wildcat varsity, said she hoped to earn at least one win in her 130-pound weight class, but wants to finish higher.
“I hope to get on the podium,” Castro said of reaching the top five in a weight class. “Even if I don’t get on the podium, I hope to at least get one pin.”
Northside wrestlers Whitehead and Robinson, both first-year wrestlers like all of the Knights’ wrestling team, feel confident since they have wrestled boys during the season. Whitehead even went to the third period with a couple of the boys.
“I have been working hard to be in shape,” Whitehead said. “I have been running at Westgate. I feel confident in my abilities that I will do as well or better than the girls I will be competing against because I have gone up against guys and I don’t think many of the others have. I feel if I wrestle the way I do against the guys then I will have a good chance to wrestle well individually.”
Robinson added, “I think I am going do well because I have been wrestling guys during the season. Hopefully, it will help me get some wins.”
Their teammates Chandler and Freeman also felt they would be competitive at the meet.
“I think I will do all right,” Chandler said. “I am not positive I will win, but I will do all right.”