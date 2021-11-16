Local softball standouts Peters, Lawrence sign with Gulf Coast Community College

Though they go to schools on opposite sides of Houston County, Barrett Lawrence at Ashford and Makayla Peters at Rehobeth have a few common bonds.
The two are senior softball standouts at their respective schools as versatile infield players and both play with the Alabama Fury travel softball program.
The two are also distant cousins and good friends.
Next fall, they will share another common thread – wearing the uniform of the Gulf Coast Community College Commodores softball team.
The two signed in separate ceremonies Tuesday to play at Gulf Coast, Lawrence at the Ashford library and Peters at the Rehobeth library.
“It feels great,” Lawrence said of signing. “It feels like a weight is off my shoulders. I am truly blessed. It takes a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day when you get to this point, it means something.
“Coach (Scott) Thomas and his program is a great program and with the academics there, it will prepare me for the next level academically and athletically.”
Peters had a similar sentiment about signing.
“It feels great,” Peters said. “I am so thankful for the opportunity. I have prayed a lot about this whole situation, giving God all the glory. I am so excited to be in Panama City to play softball. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my coaches and all my family.
“Gulf Coast is a great softball program and not only that they have a great school. I am so thankful to be able to play for coach Thomas and his staff. I am so excited to play softball in Panama City. Who wouldn’t want to play softball at the beach?”
The two are already anticipating playing together. The two are expected to be college roommates.
“It means a lot,” Lawrence said. “I am so excited about the memories we are going to make together.”
They will be joined by several other Wiregrass players currently at Gulf Coast. Among those on Gulf Coast’s roster include Dothan’s Collier Peaden and Jabby Terrell, Wicksburg’s Morgan Roden, Opp’s GraceAnne Spears, G.W. Long’s Savanna Wood and Elba’s Jaylyn Baker.
“It is exciting to know that I will not be going to Gulf Coast alone – that I will know a lot of people there,” Peters said. “I am excited because a lot of them are my good friends since I have grown up playing with them so I will be comfortable around them. I am especially excited to play with Barrett especially because she is my cousin. I am thankful for the opportunity.”
In 30 games last year, Lawrence hit .466 (41-of-88) with a .525 on-base percentage, five homers, 11 doubles, 29 runs batted in and 25 runs scored in helping the Yellow Jackets to an 18-13 record and to the region postseason tournament. The RBI and run totals were both a team-high.
Peters, also in 30 games, hit .342 (27-of-78) with a .409 on-percentage, eight homers, six doubles and 30 runs batted in. She helped Rehobeth to a 22-19 record and to the regional postseason tournament finals. The eight homers led the team and the 30 RBI were a team co-high despite Peters missing 12 games.
“I think both of them are well-rounded players and athletically, both have good, solid sticks (bats),” Gulf Coast head coach Scott Thomas said. “Barrett probably runs a little better probably than Makayla. Bottom line is being able to hit the ball and stay in the line-up. Right now with what we have, I think everybody is going to get their opportunity.”
Lawrence played several positions for Ashford last year, catching, second base, but mostly playing third base.
As far as her college position, Lawrence said she would be fine with any spot.
“I play a lot on infield, but honestly I will play anywhere coach Thomas wants me to play,” Lawrence said. “Wherever he thinks I should be is where I want to be.”
Peters has played some second and shortstop at Rehobeth during her career, but played mostly at third.
“I have played a lot of shortstop and third. Those are the two I am comfortable with, but third base, like coach (Summer) Chandler said, is definitely my home.
“I feel I have grown up playing third base so I feel like I know all the fundamentals at third and know what it takes, especially getting a slapper out and (handling) the hot shot down the line.”
Danielle Helms, who was Ashford’s head coach last year, said Lawrence is a hard worker, especially outside of practice.
“Barrett didn’t get here by just showing up at 3:30 every day and doing the work that we asked her to do,” Helms said. “If you have even driven by the softball field for the last six years at any time you will see her by herself, putting balls on the tee and working by herself. There is no telling how many hours were spent at home before she could drive to the field and get up to practice.”
Helms said her senior also works equally hard in other areas.
“One of the biggest things that we don’t talk about as much as we should is that she is working that hard in the classroom,” Helms said. “Barrett is not only prepared to play softball at a high level, but she is also ready to learn and earn that degree at a high level.”
While at Ashford, Lawrence’s dad, Eric, has been an assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets. This upcoming spring, he will be the head coach.
“It was tough,” Lawrence said of playing under her dad. “He definitely was harder on me than he was on anybody else which I am very thankful for because if he wouldn’t have pushed me to be the greatest I could be, I wouldn’t be here right now.”
Rehobeth head coach Summer Chandler said Peters has been valuable to the Rebel program in all phases – offense, defense and as a leader. Peters began playing for the Rehobeth varsity since her seventh-grade year and began starting as an eighth grader. A varsity starter for nearly 130 games, she was big part of the Rebels state runner-up finish in 2019.
“She is a one that is hard to replace,” Chandler said. “She is so steady defensively. She will not make many errors or mistakes. She is dangerous with her stick. She either led or tied for the team lead in RBIs and same thing with home runs (the last two seasons).
“But she is also such a calming presence. She is a leader out there and they (the other players) know she knows the game. It is instinctual to her. She is kind of like a coach on the field.”