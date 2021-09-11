Local Volleyball: Dauphin Junior wins Providence Invitational

Dauphin Junior of Enterprise went 5-0 to win the 7th Annual Providence Junior High Volleyball Tournament, capping the title with a 25-14, 25-20 win over Headland in the championship.

Dauphin won all three pool matches, taking a 25-12, 25-20 win over Rehobeth, a 25-22, 25-10 win over Providence Christian and a 25-17, 24-26, 15-9 win over Headland. It beat Houston Academy in the semifinals 25-16, 25-11 to reach the finals against Headland.

Headland finishes runner-up: Headland reached the finals with a 25-19, 25-22 semifinal win over Opp. The Rams went 2-1 in pool play, beating Providence Christian 25-17, 21-25, 15-12 and Rehobeth 25-19, 25-13 and losing to Dauphin 25-17, 24-26, 15-9.

For Headland, Joli Johnson earned 17 aces, 10 kills and four digs, Carrigan Blaha delivered nine aces and 19 assists and Kiley Jenkins put down 13 kills, six aces and four blocks. Kittrell Quinlivan earned 12 assists, three assists and three kills and Layla Goodwin had three kills and three blocks.

Opp wins pool: Opp won its pool at the Providence tournament, going undefeated in three matches. The Bobcats beat Coppinville 25-8, 19-25, 15-5, Ashford 25-14, 25-4 and Houston Academy 25-15, 11-25, 15-11. They then lost to Headland in the semifinals 25-19, 25-22.