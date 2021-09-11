Local Volleyball: Dauphin Junior wins Providence Invitational

Dauphin Junior of Enterprise went 5-0 to win the 7th Annual Providence Junior High Volleyball Tournament, capping the title with a 25-14, 25-20 win over Headland in the championship.
Dauphin won all three pool matches, taking a 25-12, 25-20 win over Rehobeth, a 25-22, 25-10 win over Providence Christian and a 25-17, 24-26, 15-9 win over Headland. It beat Houston Academy in the semifinals 25-16, 25-11 to reach the finals against Headland.
Headland finishes runner-up: Headland reached the finals with a 25-19, 25-22 semifinal win over Opp. The Rams went 2-1 in pool play, beating Providence Christian 25-17, 21-25, 15-12 and Rehobeth 25-19, 25-13 and losing to Dauphin 25-17, 24-26, 15-9.
For Headland, Joli Johnson earned 17 aces, 10 kills and four digs, Carrigan Blaha delivered nine aces and 19 assists and Kiley Jenkins put down 13 kills, six aces and four blocks. Kittrell Quinlivan earned 12 assists, three assists and three kills and Layla Goodwin had three kills and three blocks.
Opp wins pool: Opp won its pool at the Providence tournament, going undefeated in three matches. The Bobcats beat Coppinville 25-8, 19-25, 15-5, Ashford 25-14, 25-4 and Houston Academy 25-15, 11-25, 15-11. They then lost to Headland in the semifinals 25-19, 25-22.
For the day, Carreline Spears earned team highs of 23 aces, 35 assists and two blocks and added 10 kills and four digs. Braleigh Nall had a team-high 14 kills and eight digs and also earned 13 aces. Rylie Kate Thrash had 15 aces and nine assists, Crislyn Birge had eight aces, four kills and five digs and Chloe Bentley had six aces and four kills. Bethany Burgress added three aces, two kills and five digs.
HA makes semifinals: Houston Academy made the Providence semifinals before losing to eventual champion Dauphin Junior 25-16, 25-11.
The Raiders went 2-1 in pool play, beating Ashford 25-7, 25-17 and Coppinville 25-22, 25-22 before losing to Opp 25-15, 11-25, 15-11.
PCS goes 1-2: Providence went 1-2 in pool play at its tournament, losing to Headland 25-17, 21-25, 15-12 and to Dauphin 25-22, 25-10 and beating Rehobeth 25-10, 25-12.
For the day, Reese Colbert delivered nine aces and Sadie Wilkes had nine kills and two blocks. Haisten Grace Price earned six aces and five assists and Lauren Bailey six aces and two kills. Abby Bancroft and Addison Russ both had three aces with Bancroft added two assists. Ella Atkinson earned three kills and Dantzler Dowling two kills.
Junior Varsity
Dothan goes 2-2: Dothan went 2-2 at the Houston Academy Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
The Wolves lost to Eufaula 25-21, 22-25, 15-8 then beat Houston Academy 25-20, 16-25, 19-17 and Providence Christian 25-14, 24-26, 15-8 before falling to Houston Academy 19-25, 25-20 15-10 after pool play.
On the day, Lauren Yu earned 10 kills, five aces, 23 digs and 18 assists and Marah Delgado delivered 17 aces, five kills and 19 digs. Maggie Benton delivered 14 aces, nine kills, seven dig and six blocks. Brielle Pannell had nine kills, three aces and five digs and Aaliyah Taylor had nine kills and five blocks.
Sara Harris had five aces and 12 digs and Jayda Blackmon had three aces, 12 digs and six kills. Lindsey Bright earned three aces, 10 assists and seven digs and Kamyliah Thomas had four kills and a team-high seven blocks. Lori Bailey had 10 digs.
Eufaula goes 1-2: Eufaula went 1-2 at the Houston Academy Junior Varsity Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers beat Dothan 25-21, 22-25, 15-8 and lost to Providence Christian 25-14, 19-25, 15-5 and to Houston Academy 25-17, 25-10.
Arrianna Turner had eight kills and five blocks, Kyla Richardson had six aces, five kills, three digs and two blocks and Maddie Dowling had 13 assists and two aces.
Providence goes 1-2: Providence Christian went 1-2 at the Houston Academy Junior Varsity Tournament.
The Eagles beat Eufaula 25-14, 19-25, 15-5 and lost to Houston Academy 25-20, 25-13 and to Dothan 25-14, 24-26, 15-8.
Rylie Spence had five aces, 22 assists and 26 digs, Ella Brown had four aces and 13 digs and Natalie Cole had six aces, five kills and 19 digs. Madison Threatt had six aces and 12 digs. Sydney Gallardo had five kills and Jillian Howard four kills plus four digs.
Reese Bienvenu and Gallarado both had 16 digs. Kaitlyn Russ had 14 digs and both Caroline Wells and Maddie Claire McNeill had 11 digs. Wells also had three aces.
NMA goes 1-2: Northside Methodist went 1-2 at the HA tourney, losing to Enterprise 25-20, 25-23, beating Carroll 25-16, 25-7 and losing to Houston Academy 25-23, 25-16.
For the day, Anna Griggs had 12 aces, six kills and six assists, Emilee Quintero four aces and six assists and Dana Cool three aces and five kills. Karleigh Mills had five aces and four kills, Lillian Slaick seven kills and Makayln Gaine four kills. AnaLea Byrd had four kills and three assists and Mara Stickey had 10 digs.