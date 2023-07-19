Cottonwood’s Shaina Keys and Eufaula’s Toney Coleman both had solid performances in the AHSAA All-Star Sports basketball games on Tuesday in Montgomery.

Keys, a 6-foot-2 center/forward, earned eight points, three steals, two assists, one rebound and one block shot in just 11 minutes of action for the South in an 80-44 loss to the North. She was 4-of-12 shooting, including 0-of-3 on 3-pointers. The steals was a South team high, while the points and assists were second best for the South.

Coleman, a 6-foot-3 guard, delivered 12 points and seven rebounds in the South’s 81-79 win over the North. Coleman hit 5-of-8 shots from the floor, 1-of-2 on 3-pointers and 1-of-2 on free throws. The 12 points and six rebounds were both second best for the South.

Several other Wiregrass players competed in the games. On the girls side, Enterprise’s Brooklyn Kemmerlin had five rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes, missing all three shots she attempted, while Eufaula’s Jamariona Henderson had four rebounds over 12 minutes, missing her only shot attempt. Barbour County’s Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs had six points, three rebounds and three blocked shots in 11 minutes played in the boys game. He hit 2-of-5 from the floor, including 2-of-4 on 3-pointers.

The South boys won its game on a jumper with two seconds left by Jamicah Adair of Jeff Davis

Three compete in cross country event

Three local runners competed for the South Tuesday in the AHSAA All-Sports Week’s cross country races in Montgomery.

Madelyn Patterson of Providence Christian finished 18th in the girls race in a time of 23:07.61, while Wyatt Mixson of Providence and Bowden Michael of Enterprise raced in the boys event, finishing 17th and 18th, respectively, with times of 19:22.17 and 19:42.55.

The North won both the boys and girls races, which were held at Gateway Park in Montgomery.

Enterprise coach Chris Rodgers was the South girls coach.

Pike Lib golfers spark South team at all-star golf event

Pike Liberal Arts golfers Braden Prestwood and Jackson Cleveland earned South’s only win Monday in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week’s golfing competition at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Golf Club.

Prestwood and Cleveland earned a 10-8 win during the match play event over Spain Park’s Wes Sauceda and Luke Ballintine during the North’s 55-35 victory.

Two other Wiregrass boys golfers competed – Enterprise’s Luke Thornton and Samson’s Coy Ingram, who were partners in a match. The duo lost 10-8 to Vestavia Hills’ Pierce Becker and Hewitt-Trussville’s Gavin Isbell.

Two Wiregrass coaches led the South boys team – Enterprise’s Rex Bynum and Pike Liberal’s Arts Gene Allen.

The North also won the girls golf competition 48.4 – 41.5. There were no Wiregrass girls players participating.

Ariton’s Collier, NMA’s Horne compete in baseball

Ariton’s Caden Collier and Northside Methodist’s Grant Horne played for the South All-Stars during the AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week baseball doubleheader in Montgomery on Monday.

In the opener, Collier played shortstop, second base and was a designated hitter. He flied out twice at the plate and had a team-high four assists (throwing out runners) and also had one putout on defense. Horne was a catcher and designated hitter. He went 0-for-2 at the plate, flying out and striking out, while earning an assist in throwing a runner out trying to steal. He was also credited with one putout.

In game two, Collier reached twice – on a walk and a hit by pitch. He started at second base before moving into the designated hitter role for a few innings and returning back to second base late in the game. Horne went 0-for-2 offensively with two strikeouts. He was a designated hitter to start the game, but moved to catcher for the final three innings and recorded four putouts off strikeouts.

The two couldn’t help the South win, though, as North won the opener 11-4 and earned a late 50-5 tie in game two.