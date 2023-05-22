Ten local athletes – two in baseball, three in softball and five in soccer – were named Monday to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South competitions in July.

Ariton shortstop Caden Collier and Northside Methodist Academy catcher/outfielder Grant Horne will be on the South team for baseball, while Houston Academy outfielder Mary Suzan Aman, Opp pitcher/first baseman Reese Cauley and Slocomb outfielder/catcher Gracie Ward will represent the South team in softball.

In soccer, Dothan forward Marah Delgado and Enterprise goalkeeper Taylor Waters made the South team for the girls, while Dothan forward Mason Roe, Dothan midfielder Wesley Farmer and Enterprise forward Lincoln Lascano are on the South boys team.

Each team in softball, soccer and baseball has 18-player rosters.

In addition, Joe Nelson of Dothan High will be a coach for the South boys soccer team along with Matheus Mello of Montgomery Academy. Bill Ferguson of Auburn and Spencer Duran of St. Paul's will coach the South girls. Ken Wright of Montgomery Public Schools is serving in an administrative role for the soccer teams.

Brantley’s Cindy Hawthorne and Elba’s Susan Barnes (administrative role) will serve with Chris Steiner of Brewbaker Tech as the coaches for the South softball team.

The South baseball coaches are Chris Jacks of Gulf Shores, Richie Brooks of Benjamin Russell and Ken Whittle of Trinity Presbyterian (administrative).

The baseball doubleheader is set for Monday, July 17, at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. The softball competition, which will also be a doubleheader, will be held at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park on Wednesday, July 19, the same day the soccer match will be held at Emory Folmar Stadium near the AUM campus.

The teams are comprised of 2024 rising seniors. The AHSAA will also host all-star games for basketball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-21.

The South baseball team won Game 1 last year 7-6 and the teams tied 3-3 in the second game. The North leads the series 23-15-2. In softball, the North swept last year’s games 6-3 and 10-5 to up its lead in the series to 29-23-3. In soccer, the North girls won 5-0 last year and lead the series 17-3-1 and the North boys won 6-3 last year and lead the series 14-4-1.