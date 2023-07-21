Enterprise’s Heather Holtz led the South in assists and digs, helping the team to 13-25, 25-23, 25-8, 25-12 win over the North in the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week volleyball match Thursday in Montgomery.

Holtz, a setter, delivered 21 assists and 10 digs and also earned two kills and one block assist in the match. The 21 assists were a match high and the 10 digs were the second most behind the North’s Megan Jarrett’s 15 digs.

Wiregrass players lead softball all-stars: Three Wiregrass softball players – Opp’s Reese Cauley, Slocomb’s Gracie Ward and Houston Academy’s Mary Suzan Aman – helped the South earn a win and a tie during the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week softball doubleheader late Wednesday night in Montgomery.

The opening game was a 3-3 tie as Cauley walked and scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, the final inning. In game two, the South won 6-5 behind five runs in the top of the seventh.

In the first game, Slocomb’s Ward was 2-for-2 with a run-scoring double, while Aman and Cauley were both 0-for-1, but both reached bases on a walk.

Ward played three defensive positions – center field (first two innings, seventh inning), second base (third and fourth innings) and catcher (fifth inning) and was also a designated hitter (sixth inning). Aman played left field (fourth through sixth innings) and was a designated hitter (first three innings, seventh inning) and Cauley played first base (fourth through sixth innings) and was a designated hitter (first three innings, seventh inning).

In game two, Cauley was the starting pitcher and went five innings, striking out seven and allowing just four hits and two runs with only one run earned. Aman was 1-for-2 with a run during the winning five-run inning and Ward was 0-for-2.

Ward played catcher (first-second innings) and left field (fourth inning) on defense and was a designated hitter (fifth through seventh innings). Aman played in left field (first three innings) and was a designated hitter (final four innings) and Cauley pitched (five innings) and was a designated hitter (last two innings).

Dothan’s Roe scores in soccer match: Dothan’s Mason Roe scored a goal for the South during a 6-3 loss to the North in the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week’s boys soccer match on Wednesday night.

Roe, who played 64 minutes, was one of three Wiregrass players in the match. Enterprise’s Lincoln Lascano played 70 minutes for the South and had one shot on goal. Dothan’s Wesley Farmer, listed as a midfielder, played 57 minutes. Dothan coach Joe Nelson was the South’s coach.

In the girls game, Dothan’s Mariah Delgado earned an assist on one of the two South goals in a 3-2 loss. She also fired two shots, one on goal, but didn’t score. Enterprise’s Taylor Waters was the South’s goalkeeper in the first half and recorded three saves and allowed just one goal on eight shots faced.