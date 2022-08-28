Longtime athletic trainer Marshall Smith retires after impacting thousands in Wiregrass

Marshall Smith didn’t have to look any further than the cashier of a local restaurant the first Friday night of high school football season to realize the impact he made during a 42-year career as an athletic trainer.

“When we checked out at the restaurant, the guy behind the counter started telling my wife about when I took care of him,” Smith said with a laugh.

Smith, a Conyers, Ga., native who spent eight years as the head athletic trainer at Troy University before arriving in Dothan in 1991 to begin treating thousands of high school athletes across the Wiregrass, retired on Aug. 1 from those duties.

“I was confused a little bit; I felt like I needed to be somewhere,” Smith said of that first Friday of not being on the sidelines on Aug. 20. “But I was just elated to be with my grandkids and my family.”

Smith comes across at times as a no-nonsense professional, but there is a reason behind it.

“Yeah, I probably come off as a gruff kind of guy, but I don’t have a whole lot of patience for people who are looking for sympathy,” Smith said. “This may sound real egotistical, but when you’re busy as the dickens, you don’t have time for somebody screwing around, you know what I’m saying?

“You could be over here dealing with a scratch on somebody’s arm that has to be covered because of blood rules and 20 seconds later having to take care of a spinal injury. You can’t just be horsing around and switch your demeanor – you’ve got to be serious about what you’re doing.”

Smith relayed a story about his time at Troy when things went bad in a hurry after a receiver was injured.

“We’re at the University of North Alabama on a Saturday night playing a football game and it’s pouring down rain,” Smith said. “I mean, water, mud was everywhere. You’re frustrated because you’re standing out there and you’re soaking wet and you’ve got a five-hour bus ride home.

“And we’re standing there and all of the sudden he goes down and we ran out there and he is face down in the mud, water pouring in his (helmet) ear holes. His whole front of his face was underwater and he was unconscious.

“The guy that’s the head team trainer for the Green Bay Packers now, Pat McKenzie, and I … we logged rolled him; flipped him over and opened his airway and he had no feeling. He couldn’t feel his ankles, couldn’t feel his feet, couldn’t feel his hands … all the sudden he started tingling.

“We’re testing him, checking him. He comes to and I ended up having to stay in Florence with him overnight. All my clothes were wet and my dry clothes were on the bus going back to Troy. I mean, you’re going from celebrating a touchdown to a moment later with that.

“Where people probably saw my gruffness here is from the fact we had 38 high schools in this geographical area and you’ve got 38 coaches you’re responsible to. You’ve got seven or eight superintendents. They don’t want some clown running around in their school buildings.

“You’ve got all these principals and they want you to act professional and do what you’re supposed to do. Then you’ve got all these athletes you’ve got to take care of and you’ve got to get all their physicals done. It’s just a monumental job.”

The starting point for his long career of helping others began simply enough when he was in high school and having trouble reading the blackboard.

“My mother took me to the optometrist to have my eyes checked,” Smith said. “Well, when they gave me the glasses, I walked out the office and I’m looking around and things looked different and I’m looking up at these trees and I’m like, ‘There’s leaves on these trees.’ Someone helping me had a big impact on me.”

The interest of being either a trainer or coach was sparked when Smith was a senior playing football in high school.

“One of my friends, Randy Ragsdale, got hurt,” Smith said. “Randy played left guard and I played left tackle for two years in high school. He got hurt and I ended up taking him to the doctor to get checked. Then my interested changed from wanting to be an optometrist to being a doctor.

“As I was going along in high school my parents were separated and my coaches were the ones who spent the most time with me as men. I sort of changed my focus of wanting to be a doctor to wanting to be a teacher.”

Smith would finally focus on being a trainer once he graduated high school and enrolled at Georgia Southern University.

“I met the athletic trainer and he said, 'I’ve got some spots if you want to come and help me, I can help you out,'" Smith said. “Well, I was young and dumb at the time and didn’t know what help you out meant. Help me out meant I’ve got some scholarship money for you. I didn’t realize that.

“After that freshman year in college I worked in road construction and I figured out I did not want to be paving streets. So, I went back when school started and told Tom Smith (GSU trainer), ‘Hey, I’m interested in being an athletic trainer.’ I worked my first year with no financial help whatsoever and my second year I got financial help.”

Smith said the role of being an athletic trainer came pretty natural for him.

“I think if you have an innate desire to help people, you’ll figure it out,” Smith said. “I think I’m a visual learner … if I can see it on paper or watch somebody do it.”

After graduating Georgia Southern with a major in physical education with emphasis on athletic training, Smith was offered a graduate assistant position at Northeast Louisiana University, now known at Louisiana-Monroe, staying there from 1978-80. He graduated from there and passed his National Athletic Trainers Association certification test on the first try.

He was hired at Newnan (Ga.) High School in early summer and stayed there until February when he was offered and took a job with the minor league baseball team in Macon, Ga., which was an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

One season of riding buses on the minor league circuit and dealing with egotistical young players was enough for Smith, who then returned to Newnan High School, but this time in a teaching and assistant coach role. The primary reason, however, is because he was in love with who would become his wife, Debbie, who he met at First Baptist Church in Newnan.

“I went back to Newnan because I really wanted to be there with the person I was in love with,” Smith said. “So I took a job of coaching the offensive line. I taught health and coached football.

“They had hired a guy to be the athletic trainer, but he wasn’t certified. We worked together. I would go in there and help him get the kids ready … sort of working dual roles … being a team player.”

Smith would next take a job at Shaw High School in Columbus, Ga., as an athletic trainer. While there he would become close to famed orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews, who at the time was with the Hughston Clinic in Columbus.

Smith was ready to settle down, he thought.

“We got up on a Saturday morning and we went to a real estate office where we met this lady and put a binder on this home,” Smith said. “We had a binder on the home and we got in our car and we think this is where we’re going to start our family.

“We drove back to our apartment and walked in and the telephone rings and it’s Debbie’s mama and she says, ‘Tell Marshall that Dr. Andrews is trying to find him.’ We had been working with the Hughston Clinic that summer. I was hired by the school system and they (Hughston Clinic) were the orthopedic place.

“I called him and he picks up the phone and says, ‘(athletics director) Robert Earl Stewart at Troy is trying to find you and wants to know if you want to be the athletic trainer.’

“Dr. Andrews said, ‘Do you want to be the athletic trainer at Troy?’ I said, ‘Well, what do you feel about it?’ He said, ‘I wouldn’t be calling you if I didn’t want you to do it.’

“I called Robert Earl Stewart and said yes. Debbie and I were jumping up and down and screaming and hollering about it, then all of the sudden in mid-air, I was like, ‘Oh, crap. We just put $500 on a house.’

“I was 26 years old and my main goal on my resume was to be a head athletic trainer at a university. I was like, ‘This is cool. Here I am, I’ve achieved this at 26.’

“We called that lady and got our money back (on house binder). Debbie and I jumped in the car and by 5 o’clock that afternoon I was in Troy and had signed a contract. We’re talking in July two weeks before football camp starts.”

Smith enjoyed his time at Troy, but jumped at the opportunity to come to Dothan in 1991 as sports medicine director of the Rehabilitation Institute in Dothan.

“When I was at Troy, that is a full-time job times four,” Smith said. “I had it all by myself with one graduate assistant. It was like 365 days out of the year.

“I remember when we moved from Troy to Dothan and we had just got situated in our house. I’m lying in bed and it’s a Saturday morning and I flinched and said, ‘Oh my God … I’ve got to go to practice.’

“She (wife) said, ‘You live in Dothan.’ She grabbed me and put me back down and said, ‘You don’t have to go.’ I was so trained to just jump and run.”

Smith has worked for several different organizations during his time as an athletic trainer in the Wiregrass, the most recent being Southern Joint & Bone Specialists and Encore Rehab.

He also was one of 20 athletic trainers from around the United States selected to work the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and worked the World University Games in Palma Spain in 1999.

But it’s here in the Wiregrass that Smith really made his mark. Though Smith has officially retired, he will continue to help on sidelines at times when the need arises.

“There are so many super people that I have been given the honor to take care of,” Smith said. “Like the other day, I had a lady … I have no idea how this lady got my number … she calls me out of the wild blue on a Saturday morning and said, ‘We have a young man who has a concussion and could you tell me what I need to do?’

“Then the other day I had a lady from Florida text me and said, ‘Hey, you helped me with my child four or five years ago and I remember this … what should I do?’”

It’s helping others that Smith has enjoyed the most during his career. He has a soft side, even if it’s sometimes hard to see when he’s at work.

“I guess there’s a switch,” Smith said. “I try to treat them the way I would want to be treated. I think I did OK with that.”