Longtime local umpire 'Mr. Mike' Hall stepping aside

Hall has always prided himself on giving his best effort.

“One of the best compliments I ever got is a high school coach told me one time, he said, ‘Well, Mike, I know if you miss one, you’re going to miss it honest,’” Hall said. “That was a great compliment.”

He always tried to be patient with coaches when they did complain.

“Basically, a coach just wants to be heard,” Hall said. “Whether you change your mind or change your call, he just wants to be heard. If you’ll hear him out in a calm manner and explain to him, ‘Coach, this is the rule interpretation; this is what we saw and this is what we’re going to go with.’’’

Hall was a coach himself when his two sons, Justin and Tyler, and daughter, Krystal, were involved in recreation sports. When they began playing on the high school level, Hall wanted to give umpiring a try.

He contacted John Christy, who oversaw the local officials at the time, and was told there was a need for umpires on the high school level.

“My first varsity game, he said, ‘I need you to go to Geneva and call the Geneva and Houston County game,’” Hall remembers. “I had already told him, ‘Let’s let the other guy do the plate; let me just do the bases.’