Longtime local umpire 'Mr. Mike' Hall stepping aside

Mike Hall, affectionately known as “Mr. Mike” in local softball circles, was caught by surprise when a small parade of coaches and officials made their way toward home plate.
Hall’s oldest son, Justin, would be the other umpire for the final regular season youth softball game recently at James Oates Park in Dothan. It would also be his final game as an umpire after 19 seasons.
“When we go out on the field, the two head coaches only come out on the field and we have a home plate meeting,” Hall explained of the normal protocol. “Well Justin is turned around at the plate and I’ve got my back to the outfield and I turn around and I see all of the coaches are coming.
“I think, ‘What in the world is going on?’”
Cliff Mendheim and Brian Lindsey, two coaches of one of the teams about to play, had arranged for a plaque to be presented to the veteran official for his years of service.
“When we found out Mike was going to be retiring and all he’s meant to Dixie softball, and specifically here in Dothan, we felt like we just wanted to get together and do something to try and honor him and surprise him with that,” Mendheim said.
“It was kind of an impromptu thing. We were trying to put something together and we were originally told that he wasn’t going to be there because he had a church meeting. So we found out kind of at the last minute that it was going to happen.”
The coaches arranged for a city official to give the plaque to Hall with the words inscribed: Presented to Mike Hall. In appreciation of your nearly 20 years as a dedicated umpire and 13 years as umpire in chief. Your dedication has ensured the enrichment and enjoyment of the game of softball for generations.
“He pulls that out and I about start balling, because I’ve got Justin, you know?” Hall said of having his son by his side. “That was very touching. Totally unexpected, but very appreciated.”
Hall, who began umpiring in 2003, had decided this would be his last season on the field in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren play sports.
“Justin suggested we do that last game together,” Hall said. “I said, ‘Well, I don’t want to make a big deal about it.’ But the more I thought about it, I thought, ‘Yeah, that would be nice. Me and Justin.’
“I had a meeting that same night that was going to be over at 7 o’clock. That gave me time to get dressed and get over here by 7:30.
“I said, ‘What we’ll do is I’ll have you and one of the other umpires do the first game, and then me and you will do the second game.’ But I said, ‘Make sure you do the bases on the first game so you can do the plate on the second game.’ So that’s what we did.”
As Hall stood in the infield to make calls during the game, a flood of memories rushed over him.
He thought of the support of his wife, Sandra, who was lost five years ago following a battle with cancer.
“Being involved has helped me a lot,” Hall said. “It’s a good positive distraction. Of course, I’m blessed that all my kids live here and all my grandkids live here. I have a real strong church family.”
He reminisced about all of the good players he had watched over the years and the many tournaments he had been part of.
“I’ve called in the state in Andalusia, called in the state in Enterprise, called in the state here in Dothan,” Hall rattled off. “I’ve called a World Series, called high school.
“I’ve called a lot of pee-wee football. I wish I would have kept a count of how many games I’ve called. Oh man, it’s got to be close to a thousand.”
While Hall conducted the interview on a warm summer night sitting at a picnic table among the ball fields, many of those walking by waved and spoke to the beloved umpire.
“What amazed me is the night they gave me the plaque and all and Justin posted on Facebook the pictures, I got on Facebook a couple of days later and looked at all the replies from people I didn’t even know by name,” Hall said. “You realize what an impact you’ve had.”
Hall has always prided himself on giving his best effort.
“One of the best compliments I ever got is a high school coach told me one time, he said, ‘Well, Mike, I know if you miss one, you’re going to miss it honest,’” Hall said. “That was a great compliment.”
He always tried to be patient with coaches when they did complain.
“Basically, a coach just wants to be heard,” Hall said. “Whether you change your mind or change your call, he just wants to be heard. If you’ll hear him out in a calm manner and explain to him, ‘Coach, this is the rule interpretation; this is what we saw and this is what we’re going to go with.’’’
Hall was a coach himself when his two sons, Justin and Tyler, and daughter, Krystal, were involved in recreation sports. When they began playing on the high school level, Hall wanted to give umpiring a try.
He contacted John Christy, who oversaw the local officials at the time, and was told there was a need for umpires on the high school level.
“My first varsity game, he said, ‘I need you to go to Geneva and call the Geneva and Houston County game,’” Hall remembers. “I had already told him, ‘Let’s let the other guy do the plate; let me just do the bases.’
“So I get there thinking the other guy was going to already be there and dressed to do the plate. Well there isn’t nobody there but me. I find out later that instead of him going to Geneva, he went to Geneva County (Hartford).
“I didn’t have a cell phone or any way of calling him, so I did the game by myself. It wasn’t easy, but I did. I didn’t know exactly where I needed to be once the ball was hit to cover the bases and still knowing I had home plate responsibilities. It was an adventure.”
Hall would get his niche calling youth league softball. When Christy retired from the business, he created Wiregrass Sports Officials and started overseeing assignments while still calling games.
Mendheim said Hall will be hard to replace.
“He’s just so even-keeled and has such a good way with people even when it’s a dicey call or heated moment,” Mendheim said. “He had such a calming manner about himself that he was able to talk to people and make them understand his perspective.”
As the final out was recorded in the game played several weeks ago, Hall found it hard to walk off the field.
“I looked around to Justin and said, ‘I don’t want to leave because I know this is it,’” Hall said.
While Hall will leave umpiring behind, he won’t venture far from the playing fields.
“I have six grandchildren and I have three of them playing,” Hall said. “This past year, I didn’t get to see a handful of their games because I was either here calling or here because of potential problems.