With his last name famously attached to the prestigious junior golf tournament, Luke Thornton will be doing more than just preparing to play in the 74th Annual Press Thornton Future Masters, which begins at Highland Oaks on Sunday with play in the 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions.

Thornton, a 17-year-old who will play in the 15-18 age group starting on Thursday, will still be active in a variety of ways leading up to teeing off for his first round.

When the 10-under players begin the first of two nine-hole rounds on Monday, Thornton will be on the course with them as a caddie like he did a year ago.

“Early wake-up call … helping keep scores in line; keep the pace of play up,” Thornton said of caddying for the young golfers. “It’s a ton of fun. It’s kind of crazy how talented kids are becoming now and how consistently low the scores are.

“I mean, yeah, a kid has always shot in the low 70s, maybe high 60s, but now it’s like there are eight, nine, 10 kids who are shooting one stroke off each other and it’s really interesting.”

Thornton is the son of Future Masters general chairman King Thornton, who took over that role when Dr. Press Thornton Jr., the longtime president and general chairman of the event, passed away in 2020.

Thus Luke is ready to help out however is needed during the four days before he begins actual competition himself.

But in between caddying and doing whatever other duty is needed, Thornton continues to work on his golf game.

“The schedule for me is probably coming out here and hitting range balls, practicing 100 yards and in … I think that’s going to be huge here,” Thornton said. “There are going to be a lot of greens that I might miss short on and I’m going to have to hit some demanding and tricky shots because these greens are very slopey. And then a ton of lag putting because these greens are really big, and some chipping, for sure.”

The tournament is being held at Highland Oaks while major renovations to the Dothan Country Club course are ongoing this summer. The DCC has always been the home base of the Future Masters.

While the Dothan Country Club layout is compact, the Highland Oaks course, which is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama, is longer and wider.

Thornton was asked about the biggest differences between the two layouts.

“I guess it’s easy to say, but it’s really the green size because here you can three-putt in a heartbeat, and out there (Dothan Country Club) there aren’t many greens that you’re going to really three-putt unless you just do a poor job with putting,” Thornton said.

“Now there’s more to it. The yardage difference, the elevation difference … like out here it’s a little more open, so the wind seems to be a little more involved.

“And then there’s also things at the Club, like there I had to be a little more detailed about where I hit my shots, but here I can open up a little bit more.”

Thornton moved from Dothan to Enterprise this past year and was a member of the Enterprise High School golf team, which finished third in the state for Class 7A. He previously went to school at Houston Academy.

“It’s been really good,” Thornton said of the move. “Our golf team did really, really good this year. I think we had five wins out of 13 tournaments we played in.”

Along with Thornton, four other members of the Enterprise golf program – Jon Ed Steed, Nick Cook, Jackson Bailey and Parker Trawick – are scheduled to compete in the 15-18 age group of the FM.

Thornton has already played in a few tournaments this summer but hopes his best is yet to come.

“I haven’t been playing great in them, but that’s just how a lot of my starts to my summers go,” Thornton said. “I kind of get off to a rocky start and then I tend to recover. This is right around my turnover point to when I start playing some pretty good golf.”

A year ago, Thornton started the tournament with back-to-back scores of 75 to make the cut before a final round 80.

“I’ve gained a little yardage for sure … gained a little muscle … so that’s different,” Thornton said of his game from last year until now. “I’ve done a little swing stuff here and there, so there’s just a little difference. I’m definitely playing around the greens a little different now, trying to use more different shots.”

His confidence level is good going into the week.

“I feel solid,” he said. “There is some stuff that needs fine tuning, but I think I can perform really well this year.

“I think it’s a good opportunity with it (course) being wide open and I can go after the ball a little harder and try to make a few more birdies.”

On Sunday, the 13-14 age division begin their opening of three 18-hole round with the first tee times set for 6:30 a.m. The 11-12 age divisions begin their first round at noon, while the 10-under players have a practice round starting at 12:30 p.m.

Spectators are welcomed and there is no charge for admission. Parking will be in the back lot. Carts are only available for those with a handicap placard or a doctor’s letter.

For tee times and more information, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com