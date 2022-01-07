Marcus Henry left impact on countless Dothan youths

“Obviously Lincoln Center wasn’t in what a lot of people would consider the safest environment as far as the housing projects and the community and the poverty and the drugs and things around it,” Girtman said. “But when you were in there, you felt safe, you know? If somebody got after you, you could run into the center there and know Marcus wasn’t going to let anybody bother you.

“He knew everybody; everybody knew him. If you were black back then and you did not look up to Marcus Henry, then something was the matter with you. His name carried that kind of respect.”

Mike Henry, who has been a successful high school basketball coach for many years, learned much about sports by playing for his older brother, who coached many youth league teams in addition to overseeing the Lincoln Center.

“It was a rite of passage to get to play for Marcus,” Mike Henry said. “Every kid that played high school ball that became an exceptional athlete all came through Marcus, including myself.

“And we all had to go through it. And when I say we had to go through it, we knew that he was stern and he was strong and he cared for us, but he pushed us to the limit.”