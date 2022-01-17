Mark Hurt named new head football coach at Pike County High School

Back in the early 1980s, Pike County football began its powerhouse days after only a handful of winning seasons in its history.
Mark Hurt was part of those early glory years, playing for Wayne Grant teams that won 10 and 11 games in 1984 and 1985, the first two double-digit win seasons in Bulldog history. Five state championship teams over the next 21 years would follow and 17 teams over the next 34 years would win at least nine games.
Now, just a year removed from the school’s first winless season since 1968, Hurt is returning to the program, intent on bringing back Bulldog pride in Brundidge. The 1986 Pike County graduate was hired as the Bulldogs head coach on Monday night.
“I remember those nights when we started winning at Pike County High School and the entire community developed a sense of pride,” Hurt said Monday night. “It gave pride to the whole community. I remember that. I want to get the community back in that direction and get everyone back feeling great about Pike County football and Pike County athletics.”
Hurt has more than 25 years of coaching experience, including three head coaching roles, and has been a part of two state championship teams and two state runner-up teams as a coach.
He was officially hired Monday night during a Pike County School Board meeting, announced Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell. He replaces Fred Holland, who resigned in November.
Hurt will also serve as the Bulldogs’ athletic director and oversee weight-lifting and conditioning of athletes. He will begin his new roles Tuesday.
“We are excited about this hire,” Bazzell said in a Dothan Eagle interview. “His experience speaks for itself. He has an impressive resume. He grew up in Pike County and he is familiar with the community. It will be great to have him back as part of our family again. If you look at his resume, it is really impressive. He has coached in some many big ball games and won some championships.
“And from what I am hearing in the community – no matter how hard you keep this a secret, some of it sneaks out – but there seems to be a lot of excitement about him coming back home.”
Hurt comes to the Bulldog program after serving as defensive coordinator and strength/conditioning coach at Lowndes County High School in Valdosta, Ga., under Jamey Dubose. During Hurt’s one season at Lowndes, the Vikings went 10-3 and reached the state semifinals.
Prior to that, Hurt was defensive coordinator at Central of Phenix City for five seasons (2015-2020). While at Central, he was part of a state championship coaching staff in 2018 when his defensive unit allowed only 7.7 points a game over 14 contests. He was also part of the Red Devils’ state runner-up coaching staff in 2019.
The new Bulldog leader has 13 years of head coaching experience, highlighted by three successful seasons at Blount’s head coach from 2012-14 where the Leopards went 22-11 and reached the state playoffs all three years. The tenure was highlighted by a 9-2 season in 2013.
Hurt also been head coach at Keith for three seasons (1998-2000, 8-21 record) and at Booker T. Washington for seven seasons (2001-07, 21-47 record).
In between his tenures at B.T. Washington and Blount, Hurt was an assistant coach at Prattville where he was part of a state championship (2008) and a state runner-up team (2009).
Hurt has also served as a defensive coordinator at Daphne High School. He began his coaching career at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina after finishing his playing days at Alabama State. He spent a couple of years at Fayetteville before returning to Alabama for assistant roles at Selma and Russell County High Schools before landing his head jobs at Keith and at B.T. Washington.
“It is an honor and a blessing,” Hurt said of returning to Brundidge. “Pike County is where I got started and I had a lot of great people in my life get me on the right track to be successful and set goals and I want to bring that experience back to Brundidge.”
He understands returning the Bulldogs to their winning ways will not be an easy task, but said his focus is helping student-athletes achieve their goals.
“I have to come in and let the kids know I am committed to helping them achieve goals they want to accomplish and I want to share with them that this game, this sport and the athletic arena can teach them great skills that they can use to reach their goals, not only in athletics, but in life,” Hurt said.
“We are talking about self-discipline, setting goals and controlling environmental influences and how to do things right. That is what I want to teach these men, but also these young ladies, that if you do things right generally good things will happen to you and if you set goals and you put forth effort, you can accomplish goals you set out for.”
Hurt said he is also mindful of Pike County’s future as well as its current student-athletes.
“I have been in the top games in Alabama and Georgia and I watched programs develop and I have seen how administrations have committed to putting forth facilities that in the future – and I am talking 20 years down the road – that you will need to be successful as a program. I want to do my part to make sure Pike County is taking steps toward that direction,” Hurt said.
On the football field, Hurt prefers to run spread offenses that are multiple and run a base 3-4 defense, but added the schemes at Pike County would depend on the talent and personnel.
Hurt was a star quarterback/free safety at Pike County in the mid-1980s, earning honorable mention all-state accolades in 1984. He also played basketball and baseball with the Bulldogs.
After graduating from Pike County, he played college ball at Alabama State where he earned All-SWAC team honors his junior year as a cornerback and as punt/kick returner.
“I have known him since he was 14 and the folks (here) know him,” Bazzell said. “He is the kind of coach we want as a role model for our kids.”
Hurt said hearing Bazzell talk about him being the coach Pike County needed was an “overwhelming feeling.”
“Dr. Bazzell coached me in baseball and was defensive coordinator in football,” Hurt said. “He expressed what we needed in the community and what I could bring back to it. It became an overwhelming feeling that I could come back and maybe get things going with the experience I have had over the years.
"It became an emotional feeling. I remember the people who helped me out, guided me and pointed me in the right direction. It became that kind of feeling where I can take something back and try to lead this next generation in their goals.”