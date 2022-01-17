Mark Hurt named new head football coach at Pike County High School

He understands returning the Bulldogs to their winning ways will not be an easy task, but said his focus is helping student-athletes achieve their goals.

“I have to come in and let the kids know I am committed to helping them achieve goals they want to accomplish and I want to share with them that this game, this sport and the athletic arena can teach them great skills that they can use to reach their goals, not only in athletics, but in life,” Hurt said.

“We are talking about self-discipline, setting goals and controlling environmental influences and how to do things right. That is what I want to teach these men, but also these young ladies, that if you do things right generally good things will happen to you and if you set goals and you put forth effort, you can accomplish goals you set out for.”

Hurt said he is also mindful of Pike County’s future as well as its current student-athletes.