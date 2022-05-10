Marley Conner signs bowling scholarship to the University of Mobile

Marley Conner hadn’t bowled before when she was asked as an eighth grader about giving the sport a try.

“The first time I had ever bowled was the first day before tryouts,” Conner said.

Success followed to the point that Conner, a senior at Houston Academy, signed a scholarship on Tuesday to attend the University of Mobile and continue her bowling career. She becomes the first from the school to sign an athletic scholarship for bowling.

“I would say that’s a pretty big memory to know I hold the first bowling signee at the school,” Conner said of the achievement. “Everyone has been so supportive of me and talking about how excited they are for me.”

The Alabama High School Athletic Association added bowling as a sanctioned sport starting with the 2015-2016 school year and Houston Academy was among the first high schools across the state that came aboard.

Conner said it was during her ninth grade bowling season that she realized it was something she could be really good at and later started thinking about taking her talents to the next level.

“So I continued to work at it,” Conner said. “As a senior, I was kind of thinking maybe it (scholarship) would be possible.

“I wasn’t sure if there were any colleges in Alabama that had a bowling team, then the University of Mobile coach started talking back and forth with me and that’s how I found out they had a bowling team.”

The University of Mobile, which competes athletically on the NAIA level, announced in February it was adding the sport of men’s and women’s bowling beginning with the 2022 fall semester.

Thus, Conner will be part of the first women’s bowling team on campus. She took some visits and felt comfortable among the setting.

“It’s a private Christian college and I really like the type of environment and type of people that go to the school,” Conner said. “It’s a really pretty campus as well.”

Consistency has been a key to Conner’s progress over the years.

“It’s all about where you are when you’re standing on the lane and where your release point is,” Conner said. “I’ve kind of stuck with the exact same one for several years and that’s how I’ve been successful.

“I would consider my bowling technique not to be very fast, but it’s more on the accurate side … more consistent.”

She also understands how to move forward if things aren’t going so well.

“You have to remember you’re not always going to get a strike every single time,” Conner said. “So sometimes you have to go back and have to think, ‘OK, this is restarting right now … this is a new beginning.’”

Jimmy Riggs was her coach in the initial years at HA, while Jody Ryan has led the girls program, along with the boys, for the past few years.

Riggs, who now teaches in Georgia, came back for the signing ceremony.

“I sat down this morning at breakfast and started jotting some notes on a notepad and I kind of just froze, because she’s meant a lot to this program,” Riggs said.

“Each and every year I would turn to Marley and she was the cleanup – she would bowl fourth or fifth every time. She was consistent. I knew I could almost get over a 100 the first couple of years out of her, which was huge. Every single year she continued to get better and better.”

As Ryan began leading the girls bowling program, he saw the consistency of Conner as well.

“You know they say it’s a game of spares, because you’re not going to strike all of the time,” Ryan said. “If you can get a piece of that head pin and leave a small spare and then being able to pick up the spares … she could consistently do that.

“She doesn’t say a whole lot. She’s just focused on what she is doing and doesn’t get real emotional, and I think that was a plus for her. She’s an outstanding student and outstanding citizen, and Mobile is going to gain by that.”

Ryan believes having Conner signing a scholarship should open the eyes of others who want to get involved in the sport.

“You probably don’t think a lot about bowling scholarships, but there are opportunities out there for students to take advantage of,” Ryan said.