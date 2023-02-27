BIRMINGHAM – Geneva County started the game with a made 3-pointer by Madison Cady, but not much more went in the Bulldogs favor in the first half during an eventual 70-50 loss to Mars Hill Bible on Monday in the Class 2A semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

Using pin-point passing to create open shots, scoring often inside the paint and playing aggressive defense, the Panthers led 46-22 by halftime and showed very few flaws in capturing the victory and advancing to the championship game Friday morning. Mars Hill improved to 25-5 with the victory.

Geneva County, making its first appearance in the state tournament since winning it all in 2017, ends the season at 27-7.

The Bulldogs played much better after intermission, but the 24-point deficit at halftime was far too much to overcome.

“I’m really proud of our girls this season … they’ve put in a lot of hard work,” Geneva County coach Lacy Holmes said. “I know not many people probably thought little ol’ Geneva County would make it back to the Final Four with this group.

“I told them at the beginning of the season always the goal every year is to come home with a ring and a blue map, so they made it back to the Final Four but we came up a little short. But I’m proud of the girls and I’m proud of all the hard work they put in this season.”

The game pretty much got away from the Bulldogs in the second quarter when they were outscored 27-13.

“They were pushing the ball up and down the floor a lot quicker than what I anticipated and crashing the boards well and getting rebounds,” Holmes said. “They had more size on us, so I told them we were going to have to box out and get rebounds and not let them crash the boards.

“I knew that if they don’t make the first shot, they’re usually going to make the putback – they don’t miss many around the rim. I felt like that’s where we lacked as far as just getting back on defense and then boxing out as they crashed the boards on us.”

Jordyn Alston led Geneva County with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Charlianna Boutwell followed in scoring with 17 points, while Cady added nine points.

“I think we hustled more in the second half and we wanted it more in the second half,” Alston said of the Bulldogs battling to the end.

Added Boutwell, “We went out and wanted it more and hustled and made plays we needed to make.”

Boutwell, Alston, Jayden Williams and Kia’nashay White are the four seniors on the team and Holmes said their leadership helped her as a first-year coach at her alma mater.

“They stepped up big – all my seniors have,” Holmes said. “Obviously I played at Geneva County, so it’s a special place to me. They stepped up big this year as far as leading the team on and off the floor, so I’m very, very thankful for them.”

Geneva County had a big crowd following of the game, which wasn’t a surprise to Holmes.

“We left yesterday afternoon and there was probably 100-plus people waiting in our town square to send our girls off to Birmingham and there are a ton of Geneva County shirts out in the crowd (Monday),” Holmes said.

“I told the girls coming out after halftime and to start the fourth quarter, I said, ‘You hear the fan base behind us? They haven’t given up on y’all, so don’t give up on yourself.' We’re a small community, but they definitely stand by our school and athletes and they support us in everything that we do.”

Mars Hill was led by Emma Kate Wright with 22 points, while seventh grader Belle Hill scored 19 and Kadence Rolston added 12.

With Geneva County leading 5-4 in the opening minutes after Alston scored on a drive, Mars Hill Bible got untracked and put the next 11 points on the scoreboard to lead 15-4. Geneva County hung tough the rest of the opening quarter but trailed 19-9 going into the second.

Mars Hill then took complete control by pushing the ball up the floor when the opportunity presented for easy baskets and pressuring Geneva County into 14 turnovers in the opening 16 minutes.

In the first half, the Panthers had 26 points in the paint and scored 17 points off Geneva County turnovers. Mars Hill outrebounded Geneva County in the game 50-35.

Mars Hill shot 51.5 percent from the field in the opening half, while the Bulldogs never could get untracked in shooting 27.6 percent. The Panthers shot 44.6 percent for the game and the Bulldogs 29.3.

Geneva County tried full-court, man-to-man pressure early in the third quarter and it did briefly change the momentum as the Bulldogs got some stops and then back-to-back made 3-pointers by Cady and Boutwell as the score stood at 50-30 before the Panthers’ Ella Embry tallied two points. Mars Hill led 54-35 going into the final quarter.