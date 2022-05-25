Matthew Mims takes over as new Abbeville Christian head coach

Wanting to develop young kids into men and restore Abbeville Christian’s football team back to winning heights, Matthew Mims has taken over as the Generals’ head football coach.

Mims, a nine-year coaching veteran, mostly as an assistant coach with high school and junior college experience, was hired Tuesday night by Abbeville Christian. He replaces John Gilmore who resigned in the spring. It will be Mims’ second head coaching job as he also led Baxter Springs (Kansas) High School in 2020.

“We conducted a thorough search for a head football coach, and out of numerous applicants, coach Mims’ passion for a program that develops young men on and off the field was evident,” said Abbeville Christian Headmaster Amanda Ates said in a release announcing the hire.

Mims, who was an assistant coach at Evangel Christian Academy last year, said he is ready to start his tenure with the Generals, who struggled to a 2-8 record last year after earning state runner-up status two years go.

“I am excited to get a chance to take over a program that has been as successful as they have over the past few years and to come in and bring it back up,” Mims said.

“I want to build the culture there and get these kids to be better men. At the end of the day that is the kind of approach I am going to take – for when they leave our program, they will become better fathers, better husbands, better deacons at their church and better men.”

A former high school quarterback, Mims is a 2012 graduate of Jemison High School in Chilton County and a 2017 graduate of Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

He began his coaching career at Sidney Lanier in 2013 while attending school at Huntingdon. He was the quarterback coach of the Poets for two seasons before moving to the AISA ranks at Hooper Academy as offensive coordinator.

After one season at Hooper and graduating from Huntingdon, he was hired at Chambers Academy where he was an offensive assistant to head coach Jason Allen. While at Chambers, he was part of the Rebels’ 2017 state runner-up team and the 2018 state championship team.

Following two seasons at Chambers, he moved to the junior college coaching ranks, serving as quarterbacks coach at Independence Community College in the Jayhawk Conference in Kansas for one season.

He then became the offensive coordinator at Nowata High School in Oklahoma before landing the head coaching job at Baxter Springs. After one season at Baxter Springs, he wanted to return to Alabama, doing so at Evangel Christian Academy where he was last season.

Mims said his plan to help restore the ACA program not only begins at the high school level, but also below it.

“I want to be a part of everything from flag football to pee wee to junior high. I want to be a part of all of it because I think it works from the ground up,” Mims said, adding he feels players should “learn and understand your system,” at a young age.

It is a philosophy he said he picked up from Allen at Chambers, which has reached the state finals six of the last seven years, winning two state titles.

On the field, Mims said his specialty is coaching the offense, in particular the quarterbacks.

“Offensively, I ran a little spread and wing-T. It depends on what the kids can do. I see us being kind of a spread team more than likely, but it depends on what the kids can do and what puts them in the best situation to succeed.”

He has not decided on a direction for defense yet.

Mims’ debut at ACA is tentatively set for Aug. 19 against Pataula Charter (Ga.). The Generals moved up this year to Class AA and is in a region with Chambers Academy, Edgewood Academy, Hooper Academy and Macon-East.

As a result, Mims will face two coaches he described as his “mentors” in Allen at Chambers and Edgewood’s Chad Michael, who he coached under at Hooper.

“I get the chance to compete against some of my mentors and that is kind of a pretty neat deal. I am excited about that part. I am also excited to bring the program back up.”