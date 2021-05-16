May traditionally means a title run for the G.W. Long baseball team

Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day are part of the month of May’s tradition.
G.W. Long baseball in a state championship series only seems like it should be part of the month’s tradition too.
For the 17th time in 33 years and the fourth straight completed season, the Rebels are in the state finals in mid-May. They make their seemingly annual journey to Montgomery on Monday to play the opening game of the Class 2A state series.
G.W. Long (22-12) faces Westbrook Christian (27-8) at 7 p.m. in Game 1 of the best-of-three series at Paterson Field. The series shifts to Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium for Game 2 on Tuesday at 4 p.m. A third game, if necessary, would follow at Riverwalk.
“The feeling (of playing at state) never gets old,” said Rebel senior Carson Dunlap, who will be part of a third state finals. “It is always good to have that experience.”
Junior third baseman/pitcher/first baseman Jackson Chancey added of reaching the state championship round, “It just a thing we do here.”
Rebel head coach Drew Miller, who is leading his sixth team to the state finals in the last 10 years, said G.W. Long should have a comfortable feeling playing in the finals.
“We are familiar with Montgomery,” Miller said. “We know the ins and outs. We do the same thing every year. We go to AUM and we hit. We eat at the same places and do the same things, so the comfort level will be there.”
Reaching the state finals is only part of the Rebel tradition in May. Winning the finals is equally part of the tradition. The Rebels have won all previous 16 championship series and have a gaudy 32-5 record in the finals, including a current nine-game winning streak.
The Rebels have won three straight titles and bid for a four-peat this week. Only four programs in AHSAA history have won four or more consecutive titles, including Long (6 straight from 1997-2002). The last program to do it was Hokes Bluff (6, 2003-08). Sidney Lanier (6, 1950-55) and Vestavia Hills (7, 1994-2000) are the others.
“We try not to talk about it too much, but every now and then it has come up,” Dunlap said of four-peat talk among the players.
Winning in the month of May itself is a Rebel tradition. They have a 29-5 record and have won 14 of 15 series in Miller’s 15 years as head coach. The last time Long didn’t make it to May was in 2016 when current players were in third through the seventh grade.
The path to this year’s championship round was a little bit rougher than previous trips.
Leftover effects from last year’s COVID pandemic plus youth, injuries and a tough schedule left the Rebels struggling most of the season. They were just 11-10 on April 9 after being swept two games by rival Ariton.
However, Miller feels overcoming all the struggles helped this year’s Rebels reach the state championship series.
“It took a lot of failure,” Miller admits. “We had our ups and downs. We struggled a lot at the beginning of the year.”
With just two seniors – only one who plays a lot – the Rebels were forced to play a lot of inexperienced players, many of whom who didn’t get to play much last year after the COVID pandemic shut down varsity and junior high action.
Injuries also hit, forcing the younger kids to play even more.
With so much youth, there was a lot “on the job training,” said Miller.
“It allowed us to play a lot of kids and they got better,” Miller said. “We have seen them grow and develop as a group.”
But it wasn’t until after the sweep by the rival Purple Cats that G.W. Long began to put things together.
“After Ariton beat us, it kind of opened our eyes,” Dunlap said. “We realized this was not G.W. Long baseball, we are not playing like we are supposed to be playing. The next day (Monday) at practice we came out and we got after it.”
Chancey agrees the losses to Ariton were a wake-up call for Rebel players. In retrospect, he feels it probably was the best thing that happened to G.W. Long.
“Ariton beat us that first time and that made us having a turning point in our season,” Chancey said. “If we wouldn’t have gotten beat by Ariton, we wouldn’t be where we are now. It made us come together. We started playing more together.”
Miller called the losses the “low point” of the season.
“When we got to April, we really struggled and had a low point when we played Ariton in our area series,” Miller said. “That made us go back to the drawing board. We said we needed to compete at a higher level and we kind of foster up a little competition within the guys and we started to see a little difference in them.”
The spark led to wins. The Rebels have captured 11 of 13 games since, including avenging the losses to Ariton last week in a highly-emotional semifinal series. Long won the series two games to one.
Miller said the opportunity to work out problems in the final week of the regular season was critical.
“It really helped to have four games after the Ariton series,” Miller said. “I don’t think we would be in the position we are in if we were not able to play that last week against the teams (we did).”
The Rebels went 3-1 in those games, losing 2-1 to Class 5A Rehobeth, and regained their confidence.
“We started to see we could play with some guys,” Miller said.
Long swept two games each in the playoffs at St. Luke’s, at home against Thorsby and at Ranburne before winning at Ariton last week.
“We got tested through the playoffs and that was big,” Miller said. “We needed to go on the road and we needed to play good teams. We didn’t need to play teams that were lesser caliber.”
While the program is traditionally rich in state championship history, only three current players competed in the last championship series two years ago and one was just a pinch-runner. Four others were part of the team, cheering on from the bench. There were no championships last year because of the COVID shutdown.
Miller said it is “probably” the youngest team from an experience standpoint he has taken to Montgomery. Dunlap, part of the last two state title teams, has advice for his younger teammates.
“Just not let the game get too big,” Dunlap said. “You just have to stay within yourself and play your game no matter where you are playing, how many are there or what the prize for the game is – you have to stay calm and play your game.”
The Rebels’ opponent is no stranger as the Warriors faced Long in the 1999, 2013 and 2019 finals. Long won all three meetings.
“They are very senior-led,” Miller said. “They have eight or nine seniors. They are going to pitch well. They have got confidence through their lineup. They hit the ball well, but mostly I have heard they play extremely good defense, so I know we will be challenged.”