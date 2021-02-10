McFarland has 100 wrestling wins and aims for more at state

The state tournament starts Friday at 10:30 a.m. and has two championship bracket rounds and two consolation rounds. It resumes Saturday with four more rounds – the semifinals and three rounds of consolation action – before the championship finals, expected sometime mid-Saturday afternoon.

McFarland earned a 39-6 record as a freshman and a 34-7 mark as a sophomore. Despite Enterprise having to quarantine several weeks earlier this season, he has amassed a 27-1 record this year with the only loss a 1-0 decision to unbeaten Zach Flurry of Vestavia Hills.

In earning 100 wins, he continues a family tradition. His older brother, Andrew, won 200 plus matches wrestling in high school in New York and Texas.

“I started pretty late,” McFarland said. “I had always been around the wrestling room, but I didn’t compete a lot (until freshman year). He had so much experience and won so many matches and I thought I would never catch him in anything. At least I caught him at one milestone.”

Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins said McFarland’s 100-win achievement was well-deserved.