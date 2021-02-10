McFarland has 100 wrestling wins and aims for more at state

The last time Enterprise wrestler Zach McFarland stepped onto the mat in a competitive environment on Jan. 28, he achieved a historic win.
The Wildcat junior claimed the 100th victory of his three-year career as a member of the EHS varsity team, becoming the first Wiregrass wrestler to reach triple figures in wins. The historic win was a forfeit from Charles Henderson, but still goes in the record books as win No. 100 after having the wrestling official recognize the victory.
McFarland, who didn’t start actively participating in the sport until he was a freshman, now has a 100-14 career record.
“It is exciting,” McFarland said of winning 100 matches. “I didn’t realize how much I like wrestling and how much I have improved from my freshman year to my junior year like dominating first-year wrestlers and getting quality pins. It is weird seeing how much I have improved and how much I have done in the whole sport. It is mind blogging.”
This week, McFarland hopes to earn four more wins to add another historic achievement to his already impressive resume in the sport – a state title.
McFarland along with eight Wildcat teammates qualified for the AHSAA Class 7A State Championships at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena this Friday and Saturday.
It’s McFarland’s third state tournament appearance, making him the first area wrestler to compete in as many state tourneys. He competes in the 113-pound weight class.
The state tournament starts Friday at 10:30 a.m. and has two championship bracket rounds and two consolation rounds. It resumes Saturday with four more rounds – the semifinals and three rounds of consolation action – before the championship finals, expected sometime mid-Saturday afternoon.
McFarland earned a 39-6 record as a freshman and a 34-7 mark as a sophomore. Despite Enterprise having to quarantine several weeks earlier this season, he has amassed a 27-1 record this year with the only loss a 1-0 decision to unbeaten Zach Flurry of Vestavia Hills.
In earning 100 wins, he continues a family tradition. His older brother, Andrew, won 200 plus matches wrestling in high school in New York and Texas.
“I started pretty late,” McFarland said. “I had always been around the wrestling room, but I didn’t compete a lot (until freshman year). He had so much experience and won so many matches and I thought I would never catch him in anything. At least I caught him at one milestone.”
Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins said McFarland’s 100-win achievement was well-deserved.
“He definitely puts a lot of hours into it and works to get better every single day,” Pipkins said “The best part is how he has developed into a leader over these 100 wins. It has been fun to see. It is definitely well-deserved for as hard as he works in here and how he pushes all his teammates.”
On the mat, Pipkins says McFarland is an intense wrestler.
“His intensity,” Pipkins responded when asked what made the junior so good on the mat. “He goes out there and he takes it to them (the opponents). There is no time off on the mat and he doesn’t slow down. He goes right at it. He pushes his pace and wrestles his match.”
Though he was a little “disappointed” he achieved the 100th win through a forfeit and not in a competitive match, McFarland said it didn’t take away from the accomplishment.
“A little bit (disappointed), but I can’t just look at the last match,” McFarland said. “I look at the whole broad term (of my career).”
Now, he focuses on the state meet. He went 0-2 two seasons ago at the event and 1-2 last year. He opens this year’s 16-person bracket as the No. 5 seed and faces No. 12 seed, Spain Park sophomore Nathaniel Philman, in the opening round. He beat Philman on a third-period pin in a tough match back in December.
Nine Wildcats qualify
In addition to McFarland, eight other Enterprise wrestlers qualified for state.
They are Evelyn Holmes-Smith (106 pounds), Trace Woodward (120), Cody Kirk (126), Austin Davis (132), Will Gottsacker (152), Kaden Franke (170), Brandon Messmer (182) and Dakotah Barber (285).
Holmes-Smith (Fr., 27-2) is seeded ninth and faces eighth seed Jack Shaver of Bob Jones (Fr., 35-10) in the opening round. Woodward (So., 23-7) is seeded 10th and wrestles against No. 7 seed Till Rogers of Fairhope (Fr., 19-8) in the first match.
Kirk (8th grade, 22-5) is seeded 13th in the 126-weight class and faces No. 4 seed Austin Buird of Oak Mountain (So., 22-6) in the opening round. Davis (Jr., 15-15) is seeded 15th at 132 and meets No. 2 seed Nathan Tate of Prattville (Sr., 23-1) in the first round.
Gottsacker (Jr., 24-11) is seeded 12th at 152 and wrestles fifth seed Dominick Ciccolella of Huntsville (Sr., 15-6) in his first match. Franke (Sr., 26-7) is seeded sixth in the 170-pound weight class and faces 11th seed Cameron Cantwell of Hewitt-Trussville (So., 15-11) in the first round.
Messmer (Sr., 24-9) is seeded 13th and wrestles No. 4 seed Carson Ray of Spain Park (Sr., 29-7) and Barber (Sr., 11-6) is seeded 12th and faces No. 5 seed Tate Campbell of Sparkman (Sr., 34-4) in the opening round.
Houston Academy sends three to state
It’s a historic state meet this week for third-year program Houston Academy, which qualified three athletes for the Class 1A-4A State Championships. They will become the first three Raiders to participate in a state meet.
The three qualifiers are Kennan Beaver, Andrew Gil and Jack Jones. Beaver competes in the 126-pound weight class, Gil at 138 and Jones at 145.
The 1A-4A state meet is Friday and Saturday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum. In the past, the meet was 1A-5A, but the AHSAA moved Class 5A into a 5A-6A meet this year.
Beaver, a sophomore, brings an 18-1 record into state, good for a fifth-place seeding in the 16-person bracket. He faces Prattville Christian’s Ryan Allen (Sr., 13-12), the No .12 seed, in the first round. The two faced each other twice during the season with Beaver winning both matches on first-period pins.
Gil, an eighth grader with a 20-2 season record, is seeded sixth at 138 and wrestles Logan Sapp of W.S. Neal (Sr., 26-29), the 11th seed, in the opener. Gil earned a first-period pin early in the season over Sapp.
Jones, a sophomore with an 18-3 record, is seeded seventh at 145. He too has a familiar foe in the opening round - No. 10 seed Brody Pugh of Prattville Christian (Fr., 17-9). The two split two meetings this season.
HA’s sophomore Lucius Renshaw missed qualifying, rated the 19th seed, three below the required top 16 seeding.
Dothan shut out; CHHS West qualifies
Dothan almost had a qualifier for the Class 7A meet, but junior Garrett Holland was seeded 17th seed, one spot away from qualifying.
Charles Henderson had one qualifier for the 32-man Class 5A-6A bracket in Huntsville next week (Feb. 18-20). Jackson West (Jr., 11-3) is seeded 29th in the 152-pound weight class and faces fourth-seeded Buckhorn’s Gabe Sweat (Sr., 30-2) in the opening round.