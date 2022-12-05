Mike DuBose stepping down at Opp; PLAS in search of new football coach

Opp Superintendent Michael Smithart confirmed Monday that Mike DuBose has notified school officials of his intent to retire from coaching.

DuBose, a four-year letterman at Opp in the late 1960s before starring at the University of Alabama under Paul "Bear" Bryant, guided the Bobcats the last two seasons to a 17-6 record with two state playoff appearances. This past season, he directed Opp to an 8-3 record and to the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

He also served at Opp as linebackers coach from 2015-17 and as defensive coordinator from 2019-20 before taking over as head coach after Brent Hill left for the head coaching job at North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, Fla.

The 2015 Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee has coached 46 seasons overall as an assistant or as a head coach ranging from high school to college to the NFL since 1975. He has a 57-33 record as a college head coach in eight seasons and a 56-38 high school record over eight seasons.

“He has signaled his intent to retire,” Smithart said Monday, noting DuBose is a contract employee whose contract expires on Dec. 31. He had no teaching role with the school. “He has already retired (from the state system), but this is signaling his retirement from coaching all together.”

Smithart said DuBose, who will turn 70 in early January, made his retirement intention know verbally last Thursday to Opp officials and also informed Bobcat players of his decision that day as well.

As a contract employee, the Opp School Board doesn’t necessarily have to act on DuBose’s position. The school has begun the process to replace him.

“We actually posted our vacancy today,” Smithart said during the Monday Dothan Eagle interview.

Messages left for DuBose for comments were not immediately returned.

DuBose has a long coaching career, mostly in the college ranks, including as head coach of his alma mater, Alabama, from 1997-2000. He has coached at 13 different teams, including a four-year coaching stint as defensive line coach of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1986-89.

“Coach DuBose’s contributions to Opp football over the last 50 years are immeasurable,” Smithart said. “You think about it as a player and the accolades he earned as a player then his coaching career and then to be able to come back and finish it here is pretty special.”

After finishing his college playing days at Alabama (1971-74) as a defensive lineman, DuBose started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Alabama in 1975 before becoming an assistant coach at Fairhope High School. Following three seasons, he became the head coach for the first time, doing so at Prattville High in 1979, guiding the Lions to a 3-7 record.

He then jumped to the college ranks and was defensive line coach at Chattanooga (1980-81), at Southern Miss (1982) and at Alabama (1983-86), the latter under Ray Perkins. After his four-year stint with Tampa Bay in the NFL, he returned to Alabama as defensive line coach for Gene Stallings in 1990 and served as the Tide’s defensive coordinator in 1996.

Then in 1997, he was elevated to Alabama’s head coaching role after Stallings retired. DuBose led the Tide for four seasons, compiling a 24-23 record, including leading the Crimson Tide to the SEC championship in 1999 with a 10-3 record. He was named the SEC Coach of the Year for that season.

He was relieved of his duties at Alabama in 2000 after the Tide finished 3-8 during a season that started with the Tide ranked third nationally.

After a year away from coaching, DuBose resurfaced as a head coach at Dothan’s Northview High School in 2002. He coached one year with the Cougars, going winless during a long losing streak at the school that started before he came and continued several years after his departure.

DuBose left Northview and was hired by Luverne High School as head coach and guided the Tigers to an 11-3 record and a state runner-up campaign his first year and a 9-3 record in his second season.

He returned to college coaching a year later as defensive coordinator at NCAA Division III Millsaps College in Mississippi. After one season, he was elevated to the head job. During four seasons as head coach, he guided the Majors to a 33-10 record with four conference titles and two postseason playoff appearances. His .767 winning percentage was the best in Millsaps history. He was named the SCAC Coach of the Year in both 2006 and 2008.

After two seasons as defensive line coach at the University of Memphis, DuBose was rehired at Luverne and guided the Tigers for two years (2013-14) to a 16-8 record, including an 11-2 state quarterfinal team during his first season.

He then returned to where it all started for him – Opp – in 2015 and has been there since.

Smithart said Opp officials will likely start interviews shortly after Dec. 16, but said the school wasn’t in a great rush to hire a replacement.

“The vacancy (announcement) will run through the 16th then hopefully we can look at some applicants the following week,” Smithart said.

“Obviously, the timing would be that we would want to get somebody in here who can get their offseason program in place, but we are not going to rush it. We will make sure we find the right person.”

Pike Liberal Arts also searching: The Pike Liberal Arts School Patriots are also in the search for a new head football coach, confirmed PLAS headmaster Eric Burkett.

The school replaced Travis Baxley during the middle of the season, naming Charlie Schofield as interim to finish out the season.

Following the completion of the season – Pike Lib’s first in the Alabama High School Athletic Association that ended with a 3-6 record – Burkett said school officials began the process by announcing the vacancy for the job.

“We are in the process of looking over resumes and applications,” Burkett said Monday afternoon on an update on the search. “We have set some interviews. We will not set a hard timetable (for a hire).

"We want to insure that we get the right guy. So if in our first round of interviews, we feel we have found the right person then that will be the time frame. If we don’t, we will keep looking until we find the person that is right.”