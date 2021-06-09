Minister Dean Kelly relishes role as Alabama State Games executive director

With last year’s games, also scheduled for the Wiregrass, being canceled due to COVID-19, Kelly will be a rookie of sorts overseeing the games in his new role.

He doesn’t take the duties lightly.

“It’s an extreme honor for me because he’s (Creel) handing his baby over to me,” Kelly said. “He’s made it successful. Last year we didn’t have the games, but he was still able to pay everybody and go forward because he had taken good care of the money.

“Last year could have been a disaster if he hadn’t planned ahead. We were able to keep on going and get ready for this year and function in a normal way.”

The games were held in Huntsville in 2018 and 2019 after a three-year stint in the Wiregrass. Though the return here last year was wiped out, it gave Kelly and his staff plenty of time to prepare for this year’s event.

“There are ways it kind of worked out good for us in that we were able to take the time and have a whole year to work with people and get everything going,” Kelly said. “I’m learning a lot. I keep telling everybody that the people in Dothan have been spectacular to us.