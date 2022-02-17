Mitchell's acrobatic shot pushes Raiders to regional finals; HA girls fall

There was still time left on the clock after the big basket and Montgomery Academy called a timeout.

When play resumed, the Eagles rushed it down the court and Jamal Cooper got a good look inside the lane, but his shot was off the mark and time would expire as the Raiders’ held on for the victory.

“I called out our man-to-man, over-playing defense where we don’t allow passes easy,” Mitchell said of the Raiders’ defensive strategy in the game. “I was nervous about that because they have good players who penetrate well. But I put faith in the team that we were going to play really good defense and that’s what we did down that stretch.”

Mitchell wasn’t surprised to see Cooper with the ball in his hands on the final possession.

“No. 3 (Cooper) penetrated most of the game,” Mitchell said. ”I had faith in Adam (Kesserwani) not to foul in that situation. Rod (Jackson) played the best defense that he could, but No. 3 was quick.

“When he got around Rod, I yelled at Adam and said, ‘Hands up, hands up’ and Adam is 6-5 with a good wingspan and he put his hands straight up.