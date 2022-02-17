Mitchell's acrobatic shot pushes Raiders to regional finals; HA girls fall

MONTGOMERY – Kadyn Mitchell made an off-balanced, acrobatic bank shot under the goal with 4.8 seconds left to give Houston Academy a 45-44 win over Montgomery Academy on Thursday at Garrett Coliseum and send the Raiders to the Class 3A Southeast Regional finals for the first time since 1998.
“Coach said that we needed to run a certain play and I dribbled up the court and it just wasn’t there,” Mitchell said. “When I was driving, No. 4 (JaShawn Cooper) stepped up and I thought he was going to take a charge.
“So I tried to lean back and tried to fade away and shoot it and he came at me and had his hand up. I couldn’t pass it and I thought it was going to be a buzzer-beater shot, so I just threw it at the goal and it banked in.”
Houston Academy coach Scott Whitaker has seen Mitchell, his point guard, make plenty of big shots, but the game-winner was the best.
“It’s definitely the biggest one I’ve seen him make,” Whitaker said. “He manipulates the ball like a magician off the backboard.
“When he was coming along playing basketball, he was always playing with older and bigger guys, and so he had to find ways when he was younger to get those shots off and make them go in.”
There was still time left on the clock after the big basket and Montgomery Academy called a timeout.
When play resumed, the Eagles rushed it down the court and Jamal Cooper got a good look inside the lane, but his shot was off the mark and time would expire as the Raiders’ held on for the victory.
“I called out our man-to-man, over-playing defense where we don’t allow passes easy,” Mitchell said of the Raiders’ defensive strategy in the game. “I was nervous about that because they have good players who penetrate well. But I put faith in the team that we were going to play really good defense and that’s what we did down that stretch.”
Mitchell wasn’t surprised to see Cooper with the ball in his hands on the final possession.
“No. 3 (Cooper) penetrated most of the game,” Mitchell said. ”I had faith in Adam (Kesserwani) not to foul in that situation. Rod (Jackson) played the best defense that he could, but No. 3 was quick.
“When he got around Rod, I yelled at Adam and said, ‘Hands up, hands up’ and Adam is 6-5 with a good wingspan and he put his hands straight up.
“We said in the huddle (during timeout) to tip it, tip it. And when we tipped it (after Cooper miss), it gave them no more time.”
Before the dramatic ending, reserve guard George Zeron hit a long 3-pointer with 1:25 left to put Houston Academy up 39-38.
“That was unbelievable, but you know, it wasn’t surprising,” Whitaker said. “When George comes in, he’s ready to shoot the ball. But you could see he was hesitant to shoot because he didn’t know that’s what I wanted out of him tonight.
“George and I have a running joke. When he shoots it, he turns around and looks at me and says, ‘Trust me.’ And he’s been doing that since he was a JV player. And I trusted him,” Whitaker added with a laugh.
Montgomery Academy missed a shot on the ensuing possession and Cam Dyer pulled down the rebound and got the ball to Mitchell, who was fouled. Mitchell missed on his 1-and-1 try, but HA came up with the offensive rebound and Mitchell was fouled again, this time hitting both free throws to make it a 41-38 advantage with 53 seconds left.
Jamal Cooper scored on a drive for MA to make it 41-40, Mitchell hit two more free throws with 43 ticks left to make it 43-40 and the Eagles got a putback by JaShawn Cooper with 40 seconds left to make it 43-42.
A jumper by Cooper gave Montgomery Academy back the lead at 44-43 with under 10 seconds left before Mitchell’s heroics to win it.
Mitchell led all scorers with 22 points in the game. Corey Campbell was next for the Raiders in scoring with seven. Kam Mitchell led HA in rebounding with seven.
Cooper led MA with 15 points.
After the score was tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, Montgomery Academy went on a 10-2 run to begin the period and the Raiders didn’t get their first points of the second quarter until Kesserwani scored inside with 3:21 left, making it 22-14.
The Raiders then dug in and went back to work, especially defensively, to hold the Eagles scoreless the rest of the quarter.
HA found some offense as well.
Campbell drained a 3-pointer, Cam Dyer made a free throw and Kadyn Mitchell made two free throws to make it 22-20, which is where the score stood at halftime.
In a close third quarter, HA briefly led 25-24 after Kadyn Mitchell scored on a drive while being fouled and also connected on the free throw try. Montgomery Academy led 33-31 going into the final quarter.
Trinity girls 75, Houston Academy 38: Trinity jumped out to a 25-5 lead after one quarter and Houston Academy basically battled for pride the rest of the way.
It was that effort that HA coach Leigh Griffin was proud of.
“It’s about fighting and scrapping and never giving up,” Griffin said. “They don’t give up. It doesn’t matter if they’re down 30 … they don’t give up.”
Houston Academy had a seven-game winning streak snapped and ends its season at 20-7.
“The girls haven’t been (to regional) in 22 years,” Speed said. “They’ve never been in this situation and they were star struck.
“I’m proud of them to make it this far. To be one of the top 16 teams in the state is an award in itself.”
Trinity improved to 25-5 overall.
The Wildcats shot a sizzling 48.6 percent from the field in the first half in leading 42-13 at the break.
Lauren Baker did tally eight of the Raiders’ 13 first-half points, which included knocking through two 3-pointers. Baker led the Raiders in the game with 15 on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.
By halftime, Trinity sharp-shooter Emma Kate Smith already had 13 points, which included three 3-pointers. She scored 20 in the game.
Houston Academy played much better in the third quarter, scoring one point more in the period than it did in the entire first half, though Trinity led 55-27 going into the final quarter.
Sara Bourkard followed Baker in scoring with 11 points, which included hitting 2-of-4 from 3-point land and making 3-of-3 free throw tries. Mary Helen Mendheim led HA in rebounding with five.
Eufaula boys advance to regional finals
Josh Paige scored 36 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to power Eufaula to a 67-64 win over Hueytown in the Class 6A Southwest Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
The Tigers (31-3) advanced to Monday’s regional final at 10:30 a.m. against Park Crossing. The teams play at Garrett Coliseum.
Eufaula trailed the Golden Gophers 49-46 entering the fourth quarter, but Paige scored the Tigers’ first 15 points to put EHS up 61-55. A Justin Davis layup and a Rashadd Fry free throw boosted the margin to 64-55 and the Tigers held off Hueytown in the final minutes.
Toney Coleman Jr. followed Paige with eight points.