Cullis Kelly went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and combined with Brody Walker on a six-inning, three-hit shutout for defending Class 2A state champion G.W. Long, which opened the season with an 11-0 win over Dothan in a Hits for Heroes game on Monday at Northcutt Field.

Walker, the winning pitcher, worked four innings, giving up all three hits, while striking out three. Kelly pitched the last two innings, not allowing a hit and striking out one.

Offensively, Kelly had three doubles among his four hits. Hayes Horne had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs, while Cohen Pritchett had a double with two RBI. Bryson Hughes had a single, sac fly and two RBI. Brant Brady added a single and RBI and Will Bush drove in a run off a bases-loaded walk.

For Dothan, Carter Davis had two singles and Max Conley had one single.

Providence Christian 8, Cottonwood 3: Seth Clack and Reid Farris combined on the pitching win and the Eagles had nine hits on offense in the Hits for Heroes’ win.

Clack pitched five innings and allowed one run on three hits, while Farris worked two innings and allowed two hits and two runs.

Offensively, Chance Smith had two hits, on a double, and drove in two runs and Matt Dave Snell had two singles. Porter Dykes had a single with two RBI, CJ Sullivan a double with a RBI and Chapel Stickler a single and RBI.

For Cottonwood, Braylon Morris had two singles, while Ry Andrews and Taylor McCord both had a single and RBI.

Ashford 5, Early County 2: Jace Dunnam and Will Hart Lawrence combined on nine strikeouts in containing the Bobcats during Hits for Heroes action Monday at Northcutt Field.

Dunnam was the winning pitcher, going four innings and striking out four. Lawrence picked up a save by pitching the final three innings. He struck out five.

Offensively, Dunnam had a single with two runs batted in and Coy Paramore and Lawrence had a single each for Ashford.

Slocomb 12, Rehobeth 9 (9 innings): Cayleb Andrews had four hits, including a run-scoring single during a three-run top of the ninth inning to help Slocomb to a 9-6 win over Rehobeth in Monday’s final game of the Hits for Heroes Tournament.

Jacob Spence had two doubles and drove in three runs and Evan Sorrells had a double and also drove in three runs for Slocomb, which rallied from a 6-3 deficit after five innings behind three sixth-inning runs. Wyatt Reeder added a double and a RBI.

Maddox King was the winning pitcher, working the last two innings in relief. Bryson Brookshire struck out nine and allowed only two hits in four innings as Slocomb’s starter, but issued four walks and four runs.

Luke Odom, Colton Trotter, Matthew Hannah and JC Chumney all had two hits for Rehobeth with Chumney driving in three runs, including a two-run game-tying double in the bottom of the eighth. Hannah drove in two runs.

Headland 8, New Brockton 6: Kaleb Edwards belted a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Rams the victory.

Edwards was 2-for-2 in the game. Mason Steele also had two hits and drove in one run, while Bryce Glover had a triple and drove in three runs and Parker Littlefield had a hit and a RBI.

Trey Scott picked up the win in relief, working the last 1 1/3innings and striking out three of the four batters he faced. Jake Johnson had a quality start, going five innings and striking out nine and allowing only one hit. After two relievers struggled, Scott entered in relief.

Houston Academy 5, Wicksburg 3 (8 innings): The Raiders scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning – one on a passed ball and another on a bases-loaded walk -- to take the win.

Griffin McGee was the winning pitcher, working the last two innings in relief. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out two. Adam Boyd started and scattered eight hits over six innings, while striking out three.

Offensively for Houston Academy, Jeb Daughtry had two singles and four other players had a hit each – McGee, Wade Shelley, Wyatt Shelley and Max Hawker.

For Wicksburg, Maddox Burkhardt was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, Trey Summers was 2-for-3 and Mason Burkhardt had a single and RBI.

Dale County 15, Houston County 0: Aiden Cain pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout and retired seven of the nine outs on strikeouts for Dale County.

Aiden Wright and Kade Smith both had three hits, including two doubles each. Jessie Pelham and Will Hartzog had two hits each, while Gary Culver doubled and Junior Smith tripled.

Charles Henderson 4, Park Crossing 3: The Trojans rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off 4-3 season-opening win over Park Crossing at the CHHS campus in Troy.

With CHHS down 3-0, Joshua Hooten led off the seventh with a double and Cole Pugh followed with a single and advanced to second on the throw home, putting runners at second and third. Matthew Vaznaian walked to load the bases before Will Templin ripped a two-run double to cut the deficit to 3-2. Parker Adams followed with a two-run single to right field to cap the rally and the win.

Pugh had two of the Trojans’ six hits, four of which came in the dramatic rally.

Jordan McBryde was the winning pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed one hit and one unearned run, while striking out two and walking two. Ka Neil Lewis started and went 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing two hits and two unearned runs, but also issuing four walks.

Charles Henderson 10, Zion Chapel 2: Will Templin was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs batted in and Wes Templin added a double and RBI to lead the CHHS offense, which also got a single and RBI from Cole Pugh.

Damien Hart and Parker Adams also had a RBI each as the Trojans cashed in on 11 walks and four hit by pitches.

For Zion Chapel, Wes Braisted had two hits, one a double, and Austin Jordan had a double and two RBI.

Junior Varsity

Dale County 11, Houston County 2: Natas Woodham, Avery Faulkner and Logan Suggs each had two hits with Suggs driving home three runs and Faulkner two runs.

Suggs got the win on the mound as he struck out nine, while giving up just two hits and no walks.

T.R. Miller 9, Opp 2: Came James had a single and drove in Dawson Cox (walk) for Opp.

Baylor Turman and Clay Jackson both struck out four and allowed only one run. Turman pitched three innings and Jackson two innings.

Junior High/Middle School

Headland 6-7, Geneva County 2-4: Headland swept Geneva County 6-2, 7-4.

In the opener, Casey Knowles had a single with two RBI and Jayden Williams had a single and one RBI to spark the Ram offense. Evan Money was the winning pitcher, working the first two innings of the four-inning game. He struck out four, walked four and gave up two hits and two runs, with one run earned. Caleb Pruitt pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

In game two, Nicholas Boatwright had a single and drove in three runs and Colton Davis had a double with two RBI. Money had a double and RBI. Williams also had a double.

Keaton Carder was the winning pitcher. He struck out six over four innings.

New Brockton 5-3, Opp 2: In the opener, Tate Hall had a single and RBI for Opp and both Hall and Parker Burgess scored a run.

Parker Baker pitched three innings, allowing only one earned run and four hits, while striking out one.

In game two, Nick Johns had a single and Burgess had a single and run scored. Everett Marcotte struck out four over four innings and allowed two earned runs and three hits.